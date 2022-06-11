ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

Northglenn's 'Most Magnificent Tree' contest returns

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Ever just look at a tree and think, "Wow, that tree looks magnificent?"

Many citizens in Northglenn have! Once again, the city is hosting its Most Magnificent Tree Contest.

It originally started in 2009, and each year, residents (or anyone, really) have the opportunity to nominate a tree that is special to them.

"You know, we have some great entries every year in Northglenn for Magnificent Tree," said Jenni Murphy, community outreach coordinator. "Some people just see a tree on the street that they think is fantastic and nominate them. Other people have personal ties to their personal tree."

If you would like to nominate your favorite tree, you can head here . The deadline is the end of July.

