Fargo PD asks for help identifying a man reported for criminal mischief

Originally published June 10, 2022
PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A northwestern Minnesota man who was charged for fatally stabbing his wife is accused of assaulting corrections officers during an attempted escape from jail.
Eric Reinbold, 45, tried to escape on Saturday from the Pennington County Jail. Two corrections officers were sent to the hospital after the incident, according to documents. He was charged with first-degree assault, attempted escape from custody, and fourth-degree assault.
According to the complaint, an officer was standing near a medication cart, asking if any inmates needed over-the-counter medications. Reinbold said he did, and came around the cart and...
