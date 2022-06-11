ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Plains, OR

Hwy 30 reopens near St. Johns Bridge after tree crashes onto house

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LSqF_0g7R9uHQ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Highway 30 has reopened after a tree crashed onto a house along Northwest St. Helens Road — dragging power lines into the roadway, ODOT announced Friday evening.

Saudi Arabia buys Fourth of July weekend in North Plains

The incident shut down eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway as PGE crews worked to clear the area.

While officials said no injuries were reported, the homeowner’s son, Ken Smith, said his father was nearly hit by the tree.

“He was in his bedroom, sitting on his bed watching TV, and it hit right above his head and the ceiling actually caved in right above his head and almost hit him. He got a bunch of debris all over him,” Smith explained. “I’m thanking God he wasn’t hurt because he was under the tree when it happened.”

KOIN 6 News’ Jenny Young contributed to this report.

