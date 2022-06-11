ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Davis graduation ceremony cut short due to extreme heat

By CBS San Francisco
DAVIS (CBS Sacramento) — UC Davis had to cut its Friday graduation ceremony short due to concerns about the high heat.

The ceremony – which was held at the outdoor stadium on campus – started in the morning, but temperatures were already into the 90s by 11 a.m. At first, the school urged students who already crossed to stage to feel free to leave due to the high heat on the field.

A little while later, UC Davis officials announced they decided to end the ceremony early at the urging of UC Davis Fire and other departments.

Some students didn't get to walk across the stage, but UC Davis officials say those students are now being invited to return for a separate ceremony on Sunday. It's unclear how many students didn't get to walk.

