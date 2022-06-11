Local Republican committee vote met with some controversy

(WKBN) — The Trumbull County Republican Central Committee voted on their new executive board, but it wasn’t without some controversy.

There were 65 members of the Trumbull County Central Committee present for the executive board vote. The big vote of the night was for chairperson — incumbent Ken Kline versus Martha Yoder.

Kline won 41 to 22. One vote was cast for former President Donald Trump and one said “neither.”

“I was hopeful that we could change some direction and do some positive things but unfortunately didn’t work out that way,” said Yoder.

“Everybody from the central committee for having the confidence they have in me and thank the other officers. We’ve had a really good year this year and that’s because I’m surrounded by great people,” said Kline.

Yoder was also nominated for treasurer but declined.

“The reality is there have been a lot of issues with the treasurer. That’s a really complicated position. You have to really be able to follow the rules. They seem to have some difficulty following rules and I would not want to sign my name on something that is perhaps inaccurate or not according to the rules,” said Yoder.

But before the vote, controversy over whether or not the meeting was following its bylaws and the eligibility of candidates led to a physical altercation.

“It’s good to have an opinion. Express it. There is a time and a place for it. This is not the time or place,” said First Vice-Chair Bob Carr.

“A couple of the individuals, they’re passionate just like I am. When I leave here, we’re best friends. We’re part of the same family,” said Kline.

Other executive board seats were decided at the meeting. Gabrielle Kline is now secretary, Carr is First Vice-Chair, Kathy Creed is Second Vice-Chair, Niki Frenchko is auxiliary chair, and the treasurer position remains vacant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.