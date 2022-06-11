Opening ceremony for Virginia Special Olympics held Friday

Since lugging all of my very heavy belongings to my car around a month ago and driving home to the luxurious Northern Virginia, I have had a lot of time to think about life. Why isn’t Ms. Kathy the University President yet? How can we get Bodo’s to monopolize the bagel industry nationwide? What can I do to get a student discount on gas? All this to say, I am now 10 times smarter than when I left Mr. Jefferson’s Academical Village. My newfound intelligence has opened my eyes to the true beauty that is the state of Virginia, and helped me to realize that Virginia is hands down the best place to be during the summer. I can sum up the main reasons why using the acronym DMV — because when you think of summer, the only thing that should come to mind is the holy trinity that is D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO