ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Pablo Lopez exits Marlins series opener vs Astros after hit on wrist by line drive

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28G8t3_0g7R8iy900

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez was removed in the fifth inning of Friday’s 7-4 win over the Houston Astros in after a line drive hit him in the right wrist.

The official diagnosis was probably the best-case scenario: a wrist contusion with negative X-rays.

“I thought that was going to be the case,” Lopez said after the game, “because I feel like if it would have been broken, I would have been in much more pain.”

It’s a much better prognosis that what the situation looked like it could have been as it unfolded live.

Michael Brantley hit a low Lopez change up with an exit velocity 100.5 mph that went directly back to Lopez, who fell to the ground and immediately grabbed his wrist. Brantley safely reached base on a one-out infield single.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and head athletic trainer Lee Meyer made their way to the field to check on Lopez. The pitcher threw a warm-up pitch and lobbied to stay in the game but was ultimately removed.

“He wanted to pitch,” Mattingly said, “but we’re looking at that thing and it looks like it’s gonna swell quick. Basically, it was just I wasn’t gonna let him keep going. He’s too important to what we’re doing and we’re gonna need him long-term. We just can’t do that. It’s not worth it.”

Lopez’s perspective: “That was just the adrenaline of the moment. I made all the movements. I had all the flexibility. So, I’m like, ‘I’m fine,’ but obviously what they said made perfect sense. It’s a long season. It’s just one of those things that you want to take the first step and just making sure that it’s not something that will linger there and cost a lot more time.”

Lopez, who left the ballpark wearing a brace on his right hand, said he’ll have a better idea of how the contusion could impact him over the next two days.

Richard Bleier replaced Lopez and gave up back-to-back singles to Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, the latter hit scoring Brantley. Kyle Tucker added an RBI fielder’s choice. Dylan Floro then replaced Bleier on the mound and ended the inning by getting Yuli Gurriel to ground out to third base to cut Miami’s lead to 6-3. The bullpen would allow just one more run over the final four innings.

Lopez’s final line: Two earned runs allowed on six hits and two walks while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. In addition to the first run in the fifth being charged to Lopez, Brantley hit a solo home run in the first inning. He threw 78 pitches, 48 of which landed for strikes.

“He had to battle,” Mattingly said. “They make you fight.”

Lopez twice escaped jams in the outing. He had runners on second and third base with one out in the second inning before recording back-to-back strikeouts to Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado to strand the runners. In the fourth, Gurriel was on third base with one out. Lopez again struck out McCormick and Jon Berti cleanly fielded a Maldonado bunt attempt and threw to Garrett Cooper at first for the final out of the inning.

“Tough lineup,” Lopez said. “Very deep lineup. Not a lot of holes. Not a lot of opportunities or chances to take pitches off. They had me working a lot of traffic.”

Lopez has a 2.30 ERA over 70 1/3 innings this season with 72 strikeouts against 19 walks. Opponents are hitting just .205 against him.

The fact that Lopez potentially won’t miss playing time is a positive, considering the Marlins are running thin on MLB-ready (or potentially MLB-ready) starting pitching.

Jesus Luzardo (left forearm strain) and Cody Poteet (right elbow) are both already on the injured list. Neither pitcher is throwing. The club already has called up Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett. Max Meyer and Jordan Holloway are on the minor-league IL.

That would leave Elieser Hernandez, who was optioned to Triple A Jacksonville on Saturday after surrendering an MLB-leading 18 home runs over 48 innings, as the only starting pitcher on the Marlins’ 40-man roster who is feasibly available to fill Lopez’s spot if he were to miss time. Hernandez pitched five innings for Jacksonville on Friday, allowing two earned runs on five hits (including one home run) while striking out seven.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees linked to star catcher despite Higashioka HR-fest

The New York Yankees obliterated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 18–4. With the Cubs sitting at 23–36 and the Yankees 44–16, general manager Brian Cashman may be looking to plunder Chicago’s roster for more pieces. The Yankees don’t have many weaknesses, but...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FOX Sports

Mets play the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Mets -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles is 28-32 overall and 16-17 at home. The Angels have a 10-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jon Berti not in Marlins' Sunday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Berti is being replaced at third base by Luke Williams versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. In 110 plate appearances this season, Berti has a .269 batting average with a .780 OPS, 2 home runs,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Astros' Martin Maldonado sitting on Sunday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Maldonado will move to the bench on Sunday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Castro for...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Richard Bleier
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme sitting for Mets on Sunday

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Guillorme is being replaced at second base by Jeff McNeil versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 130 plate appearances this season, Guillorme has a .327 batting average with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Miami Herald

U.S. official explains why Juan Guaidó didn’t get an invite to the Summit of the Americas

Eighteen countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including major emitters of migrants to the United States like Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, have joined a regional partnership led by the Biden administration to address historical flows of migrants to its southern border, Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian A. Nichols told the Miami Herald in an exclusive interview.
IMMIGRATION
numberfire.com

Willians Astudillo a late add to Marlins' lineup on Sunday

Miami Marlins catcher Willians Astudillo is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Astudillo was originally slated to be on the bench for Sunday's game. But after Avisail Garcia's scratch, he is back in. Astudillo is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Astros starter Justin Verlander.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy