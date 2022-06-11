ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Beat the heat at this weekend's Shrimporee

By Andrew Christiansen
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021ne5_0g7R8LrY00

The Aransas Pass Shrimporee is in full swing until Sunday, but be prepared for the heat because it’s going to be a hot weekend.

The Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce, which is putting on the event, said you cannot bring any water into the event but you can buy some at the Shrimporee.

If you’re feeling a bit dehydrated or sick because of the heat, there will be EMS on the scene.

There will also be an area where you can cool down at the misters.

Dwayne Steadman is the owner of Snack Attack Kettle Corn.

He told KRIS 6 News that he prepares for the heat with some water, Gatorade, and liquid IVs.

Where Steadman cooks the kettle corn it gets to about 480 degrees so the heat is intense.

“Ya, you’re over that thing(...) and then the popcorn starts to go crazy, but ya, it’s extremely hot," he said.

He says that it is important to stay hydrated.

If you plan to attend, be prepared to dress to beat the heat.

Tank tops and shorts may work but wearing long sleeves might help to protect your skin.

A contractor of Cool Breeze Rental, Brayden Dillard, says he wears long sleeves and pants to protect his skin.

“It’s really important working outside every day to protect myself from sun exposure and the UV rays, so I like to wear long sleeves and pants if possible,” Dillard said.

Fred Pena, also known as 'Jolly Go Phred', is a clown that has a booth at the Shrimporee. He said that during the Buc Days parade, he didn’t take the proper precautions.

He wasn’t drinking enough water and that lead to him getting a heat stroke.

“I started feeling neck pains, back pains, blurry vision,” Pena recalled.

He had to get medical attention in the middle of the parade. And this time he is prepared and says he's not clowning around.

“The difference is I’m drinking a lot more water than normal. Definitely, if I’m out in the heat, I’m drinking more and more water than I was normally doing,” he said.

