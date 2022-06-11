ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

This Weekend Features Women Veterans Day

By Mike Ruzzi
erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen have served in wars and conflicts through out American History. Every year, June 12th is an opportunity to honor the work of Women in the U.S. Armed Forces and recognize the challenges they have faced....

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 2

erienewsnow.com

Fairview Graduate Has Devoted Her Life To Military Service

Since 1998, Leslie Kindling has never stopped putting one foot in front of the other. A decorated officer for the Navy and U.S. Marine Corp., her service has gone above and beyond. Captain Kindling has logged more than 1,000 flight hours in over a dozen aircraft. She told Erie News...
FAIRVIEW, PA
erienewsnow.com

Revival Services Hosted Outdoors in Gibson Park

One church service was a little different Sunday. Instead of listening to sermons inside a church building, one group decided to spread their testimony outdoors with a revival service at Gibson Park in North East. The group organized by Ken Traister thought it was best to spread the gospel on...
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Finding Happiness by Finding Missing Persons

Merry Williams, of Jamestown, New York, has many reasons to feel good. She is expecting her second child any time now. She also is the founder of a network of volunteers that has been very successful in helping families find loved ones who become missing. Merry is the founder of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Food Truck Festival to Return Saturday

Meadville Food Truck Festival is returning to the parking lot at Vernon Place Saturday, June 18, after a two-year postponement, organizers have announced. Sixteen food trucks from the region will serve up their specialties including homemade donuts, shaved ice, barbecue, sandwiches and wood-fired pizza. It's not all food; the event...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Gibson Days Returns to North East

Summertime means the return of festivals and community days. On Saturday and Sunday, neighbors in North East got to celebrate their community with Gibson Days. All weekend long, community members and visitors could enjoy all the different things North East has to offer with different vendors and activities. There was...
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Building Bikes for Local Children

65 children in Erie got brand, new bikes on Saturday, thanks to a group of volunteers and the Can'd Aid. A company that helps recruit volunteers for different community events across the country. Instead of taking a bike ride on Saturday morning, a group of volunteers built bikes for children...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Student-led March for Our Lives rally pushes for action on gun violence

March for Our Lives, the student-led movement focused on gun violence prevention, returned to Washington Saturday with a mass demonstration in the wake of recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. The DC march on Saturday afternoon at the Washington Monument featured a slate of speakers pushing for...
UVALDE, TX
erienewsnow.com

Bantam Jeep Festival Underway

If you like jeeps, Western Pennsylvania is the place to be this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. It's a tribute event for the history behind Jeep, the people who created it, and its birthplace, which apparently is Butler, Pennsylvania. The family friendly event gives jeep enthusiasts on...
BUTLER, PA
erienewsnow.com

Special Olympian Brings Home Gold

It was an exciting Sunday as a Special Olympian winner returned home. Cody Sedziak returned from the Olympic National Games in Orlando, Florida bringing home the gold in golf. He competed in many golf skills competitions in the games. His family was there to greet him when he got off...
ORLANDO, FL
YourErie

Three 22 Fragrances holds grand opening

One local store on State Street held their grand opening on Saturday. Three 22 Fragrances began three years ago by Co-Owners Mike Day and Anthony Medina. The two owners started the candle making business from home and little by little they built themselves up. The business was doing very well, until COVID hit. “Then like […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Scuba diver dies while exploring deep Lake Erie shipwreck

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Inside the Caretaker's House at Sigsbee Reservoir

One of the most famous houses in Erie is located on West 26th Street at the Sigsbee Reservoir. It's the Old Caretaker's House built in 1873. Many people who pass by the house probably wonder what it would be like to live there. Well, there's only one person who really knows.
ERIE, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
COOKSBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Gem Features Lawrence Park Restaurant and Deli

Breakfast with a smile is not part of a tradition at Dabrowski's in Lawrence Park. Longtime employee Rick Dabrowski enjoys the give and take with his customers. He tells them, "the attitude is free of charge." His parents started the business and his sister Joyce runs the daily operation. His...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

After Facing Their Own School Shooting Incident, Erie High Teachers React to BiPartisan Gun Safety Legislation Framework

A bipartisan group of US Senators unveiled the proposed elements of their gun safety legislation framework over the weekend. It calls for helping states create and implement red flag laws, investments in mental health and trauma intervention programs, adding school security resources, enhanced reviews for gun buyers under age 21, closing the so-called boyfriend loophole, and clarifying the definition of a federally licensed firearm dealer.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Executive Pitches Fusion Cell Idea to Local Leaders

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis spent Thursday pitching his Economic Fusion Cell ideas to local municipal leaders. He hosted his first leadership meeting and discussed pressing needs for emergency services and first responders. However, his focus was on the Economic Fusion Cell and his idea to work with leaders around...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Cole Swindell among Latest Musicians Set to Perform in Erie

County star Cole Swindell will perform in Erie this fall, according to Erie Events. The musician is bringing his Down to the Bar tour to the Warner Theatre on Oct. 20. He will be joined by special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe. Swindell recently released his 12th career single...
ERIE, PA

