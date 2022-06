By the way, relations between Qatar and Cuba have grown stronger since the arab state opened a mission in Havana in 2001. More than 400 Cuban doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals work at “the Cuban Hospital” in Dukhan, which is part of the state run medical system. The doctors and their staff work under an agreement between the two governments since 2012. In other words, they are rented out by the Cuban government to Qatar. More doctors were sent by Cuba last year during the COVID-19 crisis.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO