One person is dead and another injured following a weekend shooting in Charlottesville – and residents have begun keeping their heads down. A little after 1:30 in the afternoon, shots rang out in the 400 black of Monticello Road – that’s near Goodman Street, or in front of Fitzgerald’s Tires. Officers arrived to find two men on the ground. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken away by ambulance. Police are only saying that six people have been detained.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO