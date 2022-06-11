Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsvaonline.com
State Police Seeking Witnesses for I-81 Fatal Crash in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker. A flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer and a 2022 white Dodge Challenger collided...
wsvaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory today
Rockingham-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton- Eastern Pendleton- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an. inch above 1500 feet elevation. * WHERE…In Virginia, Rockingham County,...
wsvaonline.com
Cat Found on JMU Campus Tests Positive for Rabies Virus
STAUNTON, Va. — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies December 22. This...
wsvaonline.com
One dead, one injuried in Charlottesville shooting
One person is dead and another injured following a weekend shooting in Charlottesville – and residents have begun keeping their heads down. A little after 1:30 in the afternoon, shots rang out in the 400 black of Monticello Road – that’s near Goodman Street, or in front of Fitzgerald’s Tires. Officers arrived to find two men on the ground. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken away by ambulance. Police are only saying that six people have been detained.
wsvaonline.com
New fire house open house scheduled for today
Rockingham County fire officials will be holding an open house today for their new Fire Station 10 that went into operation last month. Chief Jeremy Holloway says the station will have a fully-staffed fire engine as well as ambulance and the open house will take place on Sunday afternoon. The...
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro man indicted in shooting case
A Waynesboro man charged in a shooting last October was indicted yesterday by circuit court grand jury. According to online records, seven indictments were returned against Gage William Mayne, including attempted second-degree murder. The 28-year-old Mayne is also charged with four counts of obstruction and resisting arrest. Waynesboro Police responded...
Comments / 0