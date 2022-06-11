ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Saints Row Fans Make Morbius, Shaggy, and More With Boss Factory Character Creator

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaints Row fans are having a ball with the game's new free Boss Factory character creator. Although there are plenty of games with extensive character creators that players can get lost in, Saints Row has an incredibly deep one that allows players control over pretty much every single part of the...

comicbook.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Studio Wildcard Reveals ‘Ark II’ Trailer Starring Vin Diesel

Video game developer Studio Wildcard revealed a trailer for Ark II during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. The adventure survival game, a sequel to 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved, stars the voice of Vin Diesel as the hero protagonist and freedom fighter Santiago along with Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as the character’s daughter Meeka.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Turns to 'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Money Heist' for Mobile GamesHow a Game About Mail Delivery In a Small Town Helps Pave the Way On AccessibilityChess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs With WME (Exclusive) Ark II is being created in Unreal Engine 5 with photorealistic real-time lighting technology. Diesel serves as an executive producer on the game, which launches in 2023 on Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive for Xbox Series X/S. The accompanying show, ARK: The Animated Series, has fourteen 30-minute episodes in post-production. View the trailer for ARK II below, followed by poster images of key characters from the show. Click here to read the full article.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
ComicBook

Crunchyroll Spotlights Billy Kametz's Best Roles with Memorial Playlist

The anime industry is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved stars. Billy Kametz, 35, passed away earlier this month after battling Stage IV cancer. The dub actor was considered one of the industry's rising stars, and many are revisiting his best roles to remember the legacy Kimetz left behind. And thanks to Crunchyroll, it just became easier than ever to find Kametz's standout gigs.
ComicBook

Critically Hated Horror Movie Climbing the Netflix Charts

There is seemingly no real rhyme or reason why a movie catches the attention of Netflix's streaming audience, oftentimes it's just because a new movie has landed on the service, but that's not what happened here and it doesn't explain why a reviled horror movie is climbing the charts. Yup, Brahms: The Boy II, the 2020 sequel to another widely despised horror movie, has been sitting on the Netflix Top 10 for a few days now, hovering around the #7 and #8 position. Right now it's the #5 movie on the service though, beating out Best Picture winners Titanic and The Hurt Locker. Fair? Who can say.
ComicBook

A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date Announcement Coming This Month

We don't currently know the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem, but that won't hold true for much longer. Following a new reveal of the upcoming action-adventure game at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, publisher Focus Entertainment has confirmed that it will be announcing the sequel's launch date in the near future. And while we don't yet know when the game will specifically arrive, it has been reiterated to drop at some point this year.
Variety

Jensen Ackles and ‘The Boys’ Showrunner on Possibility of Fellow ‘Supernatural’ Alum Jared Padalecki Doing a Cameo

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s superhero series “The Boys” got a little more super(natural) in its Season 3 debut on Friday with the introduction of Jensen Ackles to the cast in the role of Soldier Boy. His arrival on the series marked a reunion for Ackles and “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke, as Kripke is also the creator of The CW’s “Supernatural,” which starred Ackles and Jared Padalecki as brothers Dean and Sam Winchester throughout its 15-season run. So now that Ackles has made his way from one Kripke show to another, is there any chance we’ll see...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Director Jason Reitman and Co-Writer Gil Kenan Discuss Next Franchise Film (Exclusive)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan are letting a few details out of the ghost trap about their upcoming entry in the live-action supernatural comedy franchise. The duo is also spilling on the plethora of content coming fans’ way via two films, an animated Netflix TV series, video games and a Dark Horse comic series. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter prior to the official Ghostbusters Day event Wednesday on the Sony Pictures lot, the duo behind last year’s beloved third (canon) chapter of the franchise, created by Dan Aykroyd and the late Harold Ramis, says the next film...
ComicBook

Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow Reacts to Fan Reception of Scrapped Duel of the Fates Script

After reviving the Jurassic franchise, filmmaker Colin Trevorrow was announced to be heading for a galaxy far, far away, and was the original director for Star Wars: Episode IX. Eventually Lucasfilm and Trevorrow parted ways, leading to J.J. Abrams return and the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but a full script was written by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly....a script that eventually leaked. Star Wars: Duel of the Fates, the fan response to the film exploded online, especially in the aftermath of The Rise of Skywalker being such a disappointment to many audience members. Trevorrow was asked in a recent interview how he felt about that fan response, which he called encouraging.
ComicBook

Steam Game Made Free to Keep for a Very Limited Time

A Steam game has been made free to keep, but PC users of the digital storefront only have a limited time to capitalize on the offer. The offer more specifically comes the way of independent developer SC Jogos, who has its game, Ninja Stealth, completely free to download until Jun 13 @ 7:00 am. Usually, the game costs $4.99. Why it's been made free, we don't know, but it continues the pattern of smaller independent games being made free on the platform.
epicstream.com

Joaquin Phoenix to Return In Joker 2, Title Also Revealed

Despite back and forth rumors circulating for the last three years, it has finally been announced that a Joker (2019) sequel is happening, and there's even a title too, as well as confirmation on the return of Joaquin Phoenix. Joker took theaters by storm during its release in 2019. The...
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals The Cuphead Show Season 2 Trailer and Release Date

As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the company has unveiled a new trailer for The Cuphead Show Season 2. Set to release on August 19th, the new slate of episodes promises more of the slapstick comedy fans enjoyed from the first season. The Cuphead Show premiered on the streaming service back in February, so fans haven't had to wait too long between new seasons. Lasting more than a minute long, the new teaser gives us a couple of interesting hints about where the narrative is heading, and some of the characters that will appear in Season 2.
