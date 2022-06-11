Saints Row Fans Make Morbius, Shaggy, and More With Boss Factory Character Creator

Video game developer Studio Wildcard revealed a trailer for Ark II during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. The adventure survival game, a sequel to 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved, stars the voice of Vin Diesel as the hero protagonist and freedom fighter Santiago along with Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as the character’s daughter Meeka.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Turns to 'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Money Heist' for Mobile GamesHow a Game About Mail Delivery In a Small Town Helps Pave the Way On AccessibilityChess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs With WME (Exclusive) Ark II is being created in Unreal Engine 5 with photorealistic real-time lighting technology. Diesel serves as an executive producer on the game, which launches in 2023 on Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive for Xbox Series X/S. The accompanying show, ARK: The Animated Series, has fourteen 30-minute episodes in post-production. View the trailer for ARK II below, followed by poster images of key characters from the show. Click here to read the full article.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO