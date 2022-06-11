All 247Sports Composite 5-star recruits Ohio State still has a shot with for the 2023 class
There aren’t too many programs in college football that pull in as many 5-star prospects in the high-stakes game of recruiting as Ohio State. You have to wonder how the new world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) will impact the Buckeyes’ ability to lure those same prospects to Columbus.
Early on, it’s clear other schools are benefitting from the new wild, wild, west that is NIL, and though Ohio State has a pretty good haul so far for the 2023 class, it feels like a little momentum has been lost compared to where things normally are.
We thought we’d check in with the recently updated 247Sports Composite Rankings per prospect to see how many 5-star recruits are still considering Ohio State to get a feel for where things might stand and then track things from there.
Here’s how it all breaks down.
Cormani McClain, Cornerback
247Sports Recruiting Profile
No. 11 overall prospect
No. 1 safety
Lakeland, FL
Where things stand with Ohio State
Warm – 2 Crystal Balls to Florida
Other schools in the mix
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL)
Caleb Downs, Safety
247Sports Recruiting Profile
No. 11 overall prospect
No. 1 safety
Hoschton, GA
Where things stand with Ohio State
Warm – No crystal balls
Other schools in the mix
Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson, North Carolina
Brandon Innis, Wide Receiver
247Sports Recruiting Profile
No. 18 overall prospect
No. 2 wide receiver
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Where things stand with Ohio State
Warm – 3 crystal balls to Ohio State, 4 crystal balls to USC
Other schools in the mix
Alabama, Miami (FL), USC
Samson Okunlola, Offensive Tackle
247Sports Recruiting Profile
No. 20 overall prospect
No. 3 offensive tackle
Brockton, MA
Where things stand with Ohio State
Warm – no crystal balls
Other schools in the mix
Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State
Matayo Uiagalelei, Defensive End
247Sports Recruiting Profile
No. 21 overall prospect
No. 2 edge rusher
Bellflower, CA
Where things stand with Ohio State
Warm – no crystal balls
Other schools in the mix
Oregon, USC, Alabama
Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver
247Sports Recruiting Profile
No. 28 overall prospect
No. 3 wide receiver
Bradenton, FL
Where things stand with Ohio State
Warm – 2 crystal balls to Ohio State (100%)
Other schools in the mix
Tennessee, Georgia, Notre Dame
Joenel Aguero, Safety
247Sports Recruiting Profile
No. 34 overall prospect
No. 2 safety
Lynn, MA
Where things stand with Ohio State
Warm – 4 crystal balls to Georgia (100%)
Other schools in the mix
Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), LSU
