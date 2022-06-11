ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

All 247Sports Composite 5-star recruits Ohio State still has a shot with for the 2023 class

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
There aren’t too many programs in college football that pull in as many 5-star prospects in the high-stakes game of recruiting as Ohio State. You have to wonder how the new world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) will impact the Buckeyes’ ability to lure those same prospects to Columbus.

Early on, it’s clear other schools are benefitting from the new wild, wild, west that is NIL, and though Ohio State has a pretty good haul so far for the 2023 class, it feels like a little momentum has been lost compared to where things normally are.

We thought we’d check in with the recently updated 247Sports Composite Rankings per prospect to see how many 5-star recruits are still considering Ohio State to get a feel for where things might stand and then track things from there.

Here’s how it all breaks down.

Cormani McClain, Cornerback

247Sports Recruiting Profile

No. 11 overall prospect

No. 1 safety

Lakeland, FL

Where things stand with Ohio State

Warm – 2 Crystal Balls to Florida

Other schools in the mix

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL)

Caleb Downs, Safety

247Sports Recruiting Profile

No. 11 overall prospect

No. 1 safety

Hoschton, GA

Where things stand with Ohio State

Warm – No crystal balls

Other schools in the mix

Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson, North Carolina

Brandon Innis, Wide Receiver

247Sports Recruiting Profile

No. 18 overall prospect

No. 2 wide receiver

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Where things stand with Ohio State

Warm – 3 crystal balls to Ohio State, 4 crystal balls to USC

Other schools in the mix

Alabama, Miami (FL), USC

Samson Okunlola, Offensive Tackle

247Sports Recruiting Profile

No. 20 overall prospect

No. 3 offensive tackle

Brockton, MA

Where things stand with Ohio State

Warm – no crystal balls

Other schools in the mix

Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State

Matayo Uiagalelei, Defensive End

247Sports Recruiting Profile

No. 21 overall prospect

No. 2 edge rusher

Bellflower, CA

Where things stand with Ohio State

Warm – no crystal balls

Other schools in the mix

Oregon, USC, Alabama

Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver

247Sports Recruiting Profile

No. 28 overall prospect

No. 3 wide receiver

Bradenton, FL

Where things stand with Ohio State

Warm – 2 crystal balls to Ohio State (100%)

Other schools in the mix

Tennessee, Georgia, Notre Dame

Joenel Aguero, Safety

247Sports Recruiting Profile

No. 34 overall prospect

No. 2 safety

Lynn, MA

Where things stand with Ohio State

Warm – 4 crystal balls to Georgia (100%)

Other schools in the mix

Florida, Georgia, Miami (FL), LSU

