LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Oven East will be closed for three-four months, following a Saturday morning kitchen fire. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the fire at The Oven Indian Cuisine near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard happened around 3:45 a.m., but they weren’t notified until four hours later. A roofing company saw smoke coming from the building around 8 a.m. and reported the fire.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO