WATCH: Nick Mangold chugs beer at New York Rangers game

I love it when two of my worlds collide. That’s what happened Thursday night when a former Ohio State player, Nick Mangold, who also happened to do pretty well for himself with the New York Jets, found his way into another world of mine. You see, I am also a pretty huge fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

By the way, thank you Columbus Blue Jackets for teaching the Lightning what it was missing during the improbably sweep back in 2019.

But back to Thursday night. The Lightning is making another run towards the Stanley Cup and played the New York Rangers Thursday night in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals. Spoiler — Tampa Bay won, but that’s not why you or I are here. No, I’m coming to you because former Ohio Stae offensive lineman Nick Mangold was present in Madison Square Garden and he found himself on the jumbotron during a break in the action.

You probably aren’t too terribly surprised to know that Mangold had a beer in his hand and you know what that means if you find yourself on the big screen in front of everyone, right? I mean, you have to give the people what they want.

Mangold promptly chugged the beer and won the day, just as we all had a pretty good idea he could. It’s these types of things that have made Mangold a favorite sports celebrity in the Big Apple.

We know this is the content you are here for.

