Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has been scratched Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aquino left Sunday's game early after seemingly getting injured on a double. He was in the original lineup for Monday night, but roughly 90 minutes before first pitch, he has been scratched. Matt Reynolds will now enter the lineup in his place.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO