Curt Casali was not listed in the San Francisco Giants' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Casali will take a seat Sunday while Austin Wynns takes over at catcher. Luis Gonzalez will take over at designated hitter, Heliot Ramos will cover left field, and Mike Yastrzemski will rejoin the starters in right field and bat third.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO