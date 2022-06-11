Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Offseason NFL Tracker

Get the latest on the Mountaineers in the NFL

This NFL offseason has seen several former West Virginia Mountaineers find new homes and re-sign with their respective organizations.

Quarterback Geno Smith re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason after franchise QB Russell Wilson departed for Denver. Smith signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, including a $500,000 signing bonus, with $500k guaranteed. This will be the first offseason Smith will be in competition for the starting job since his final year with the New York Jets in 2016. Smith has played the backup role for Eli Manning (2017), Phillip Rivers (2018), and Russell Wilson (2020-22).

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed Karl Joseph to a one year, $1,035,000 contract. The safety spent most of his time on the practice squad last season, appearing in two games and registering a pass deflection.

The Oakland Raiders selected Joseph 14 th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the franchise, racking up 236 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss and three sacks, and 15 pass deflections and four interceptions. In 2020, he signed with the Cleveland Browns and continued to roam the secondary, notching 46 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception.

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) makes a game winning interception on a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rasul Douglas signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, including a $5.3 million signing bonus. Douglas was picked up by the franchise off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad in the middle of the 2021 season, finishing the year with a team-best five interceptions.

Douglas began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles after the franchise drafted the defensive back in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Philly before moving on to the Carolina Panthers for a season.

Colton McKivitz signed a one-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in March. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft before inking a four-year rookie deal with the 49ers. The left tackle out of West Virginia moved to guard in his first season. He made nine appearances on the year but played 50% or more of the snaps three times. He was released a week ahead of the 2022 season opening weekend before the 49ers re-signed him to the practice squad. Of note, he made one start on the year, in the final game of the season.

Guard Mark Glowinski signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract with the New York Giants, including a $4.5 signing bonus and $11.4 million guaranteed. Glowinski was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He spent three seasons in Seattle before moving to Indianapolis for the last three seasons.

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kwiatkowski signed a one-year deal worth a little over a million dollars with the Atlanta Falcons.

The linebacker was selected in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears where he spent four seasons earning his way onto the field until he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He started 12 games, but injuries began to plague the five-year veteran, only appearing in eight games last season.

Entering his third season with the Carolina Panthers, Kenny Robinson re-signed a one-year, $610,000 contract with the franchise. When active, the safety has spent most of his time on special teams, appearing in 19 games and tallying 18 tackles in two years in the league.

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Kyzir White signed a one-year, $3 million guaranteed contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including an approximately $1.9 million signing bonus in the offseason.

White was drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. White climbed the depth chart after his first two seasons and began playing a bigger role in year three until last season where he started all 17 games and finished the year ranking eighth in the NFL in tackles (144) and solo tackles (90).

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (84) catches the pass and makes a run defended by New England Patriots defensive back Dee Virgin (38) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants re-signed David Sills in March on a one-year deal worth $825,000. Sills made his NFL debut in week seven last season and appeared in four games on the year, finishing with two receptions for 17 yards.

Sills signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. The Bills released Sills prior to the 2019 season but the Giants signed him to the practice squad the next day. Sill worked his way to the active roster, followed by a hot offseason but a season injury, and COVID kept the receiver out of the lineup in 2020.

Offensive lineman Adam Pankey remains with the Miami Dolphins, signing a one-year, 895k deal. Pankey has been a mainstay on the practice squad, starting with the Green Bay Packers his first two seasons, making two appearances. And in three seasons at Miami, he's seen action in seven games.

Kevin White re-signed with the New Orleans Saints for a one-year deal worth a little over $1 million. He made six appearances for the Saints last season and started one, finishing the year with one reception for 38 yards, his first catch in three years.

White was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. After dealing with injuries his first three seasons with the Bears, the receiver emerged with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, making three appearances on the season. His first actions since 2018 in the Chicago Bears season finale, where he had one reception for 22 yards.

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin (7) catches a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tavon Austin inked a deal with the Buffalo Bills for approximately $1.1 million this offseason. He spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he appeared in 13 games, started three, and hauled in 24 receptions for 213 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per reception, also scored his first touchdown in two years, and rushed for 21 yards on three carries.

Quinton Spain is entering his eighth season in the league. The guard has yet to sign with a team after starting for the AFC Champions, Cincinnati Bengals last season. Spain signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2015. After three seasons, he went to Buffalo for three years before landing in Cincinnati.

Defensive back Daryl Worley is still looking for a home. He has bounced around the league the last two seasons, making appearances for five different franchises, ending with the Baltimore Ravens last year.

Will Grier, Trevon Wesco, David Long and Yodny Cajuste are all going into the final year of their rookie contracts.

In three seasons, Trevon Wesco has appeared in 40 games for the New York Jets, hauling in six receptions for 40 yards and has a couple of carries for two yards. Meanwhile, Yodny Cajuste has battled back from injury and appeared in seven games last season.

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) is taken down by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

David Long continues to climb the Tennessee Titans' depth chart, making 14 starts in the last two seasons, nine of them coming last year. He ended the 2022 season with 75 tackles, including four tackles for a loss, and a pair of interceptions. Long has registered 144 tackles, eight TFL's, and two interceptions in his three-year career after the Titans drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Will Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by then head coach Ron Rivera. Grier started two games of his rookie season for an injured Cam Newton and has not seen the field since. The following season, the franchise went in a new direction, hiring a new head coach in Matt Rhule, who brought in Teddy Bridgewater and PJ Walker, then drafted Sam Darnold in 2021 draft.

Grier signed with the Cowboys in September shortly after the Panther released him in September. He was active on the 53-man roster all last season but saw no action.

Defensive lineman Darius Stills signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. He was released due to an injury and was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the year but has since been released.

