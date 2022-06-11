KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: June 10th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 73°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Gusts upwards of 35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Dangerously HOT! High of 104°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will be warm and breezy across the region. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s under a mostly clear sky. A cloud or two will be possible. Winds will be out of the south-southwest, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH expected.

The heat is ON for Saturday! Highs will range anywhere from 97-107 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire KLBK viewing areas from 1-9 PM CDT. If you’re going to be outside, be sure to take frequent breaks in the AC, and drink plenty of hydrating fluids. Winds will be a bit breezy, gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH out of the south-southwest. Wind gusts will increase to near 40-45 MPH overnight as lows only cool into the 70s and low 80s.

Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy on Sunday! Highs will once again range from 97-110 degrees under a sunny sky, with strong winds out of the south-southwest. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will quite literally make it feel like a blow dryer all across the South Plains. Lubbock’s record high temperature for Sunday is 105 degrees set back in 2001. The current forecast calls for a high of 105 degrees! Above average temperatures will remain overnight, as lows only fall into the upper 60s to low 80s. Winds will remain breezy with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH.

Another hot day expected on Monday as highs peak in the mid 90s to lower 100s. We’ll keep a sunny sky around the region as winds gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the south. Be sure to look before you lock, and NEVER leave your children or pets in a locked car! In temperatures like these, that decision could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes. Be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside! Burn time will only be about 15 minutes. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain warm, with lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 10th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 105° (1917)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 47° (1955)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

