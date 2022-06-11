ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: June 10th, 2022

By Jacob Riley
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fh2KD_0g7R54Tj00

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 73°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Gusts upwards of 35 MPH.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Dangerously HOT! High of 104°. Winds SSW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will be warm and breezy across the region. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s under a mostly clear sky. A cloud or two will be possible. Winds will be out of the south-southwest, with sustained speeds around 12-18 MPH expected.

The heat is ON for Saturday! Highs will range anywhere from 97-107 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire KLBK viewing areas from 1-9 PM CDT. If you’re going to be outside, be sure to take frequent breaks in the AC, and drink plenty of hydrating fluids. Winds will be a bit breezy, gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH out of the south-southwest. Wind gusts will increase to near 40-45 MPH overnight as lows only cool into the 70s and low 80s.

Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy on Sunday! Highs will once again range from 97-110 degrees under a sunny sky, with strong winds out of the south-southwest. Gusts as high as 40 MPH will quite literally make it feel like a blow dryer all across the South Plains. Lubbock’s record high temperature for Sunday is 105 degrees set back in 2001. The current forecast calls for a high of 105 degrees! Above average temperatures will remain overnight, as lows only fall into the upper 60s to low 80s. Winds will remain breezy with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH.

Another hot day expected on Monday as highs peak in the mid 90s to lower 100s. We’ll keep a sunny sky around the region as winds gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the south. Be sure to look before you lock, and NEVER leave your children or pets in a locked car! In temperatures like these, that decision could turn fatal in as little as 15-20 minutes. Be sure to wear sunscreen if you plan on being outside! Burn time will only be about 15 minutes. Monday night into Tuesday morning will remain warm, with lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzwIZ_0g7R54Tj00
KLBK 7-Day Forecast
Valid: June 10th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, June 10th:
Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT
Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT
Average High: 91°
Record High: 105° (1917)
Average Low: 65°
Record Low: 47° (1955)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: June 13th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Windy and very hot, with a few pop up storms possible. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 101°. Winds S 22-28 MPH. Tonight: Warm morning lows. Low of 74°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Heat Advisory in effect Sunday for the South & Rolling Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Heat Advisory was in effect Sunday afternoon and evening across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. A Heat Advisory means that people can be affected by heat if precautions are not taken. Daytime highs on Sunday will climb well into the triple-digits,...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
South Plains, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

40 People Rescued in Palo Duro Canyon After Extreme Heat

Photo from Jim Livingston Art. Palo Duro Canyon, normally an ideal location to enjoy nature, became a danger zone this weekend. The Randall County Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department, Palo Duro Canyon park personnel, and Randall County Sheriff’s Office rescued 40 people off the Lighthouse trail Saturday, due to the extremely high temperatures.
CANYON, TX
fox34.com

Residents returning home after West Lubbock gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cut gas line caused some evacuations in the Northridge neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of 7th Dr. As of 1 p.m., the Lubbock Fire Department reports the scene is cleared and residents can return home. Officials say two homes were evacuated after...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

VFDs battle trailer fire near Lubbock Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters battled a reported structure fire just south of Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the area of US Highway 87 and Farm-to-Market Road 1585. According to reports, a trailer caught fire and was fully engulfed when fire crews...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Mph#Ac
KWTX

Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
CANYON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for the week of June 13 – 17. Midland County The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday and Tuesday of this week (6-13 and 6-14) as crews work on the connection of […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Car Meets Custom Fence Off Loop 289 [Photos]

Have you ever seen pictures and thought, 'they're lucky to be alive?' This is one of those of times. You may have heard or read about this accident...we sure did. We didn't know until later that it was a friend of ours. Our buddy Troy and his family had just built this fence about a month ago and on the morning of July 10th, they all got a big "nope" from a Lubbock driver.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsWest 9

TxDOT announces traffic alerts starting June 12

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts West Texas drivers should be aware of. Midland County: The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as crews work on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
classiccenter.art

Classic Cars For Sale In Lubbock Texas

Classic Cars For Sale In Lubbock Texas. Lubbock, tx (lbb) monroe, la (mlu) northwest ok (end) oklahoma city (okc) san angelo, tx (sjt). With thousands of vehicles to choose from, you can shop for a antique/classic in lubbock, texas from among the top manufacturers. There are 40 used cars for...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Top 10 Things From Lubbock’s Five Below to Improve Your Summer

The summer heat has been hitting the South Plains like a bad prairie dog in Sunday school, but that doesn't mean the heat has to drag your summer down. These are my top picks of items at Lubbock's Five Below that can improve your summer even with this heat that would give Calcifer from Howl's Moving Castle a run for his money…and he’s literally made of fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

South Plains first responders recognized at 19th Unsung Heroes Event

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the 19th annual Unsung Heroes event honored five first responders in all they have done for the South plains. Prosperity Bank and the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock started the Unsung Heroes event after the terrorist attacks back on 9/11. Everthinglubbock.com caught up with Lubbock Police Detective Jeffrey Buschman. “I […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: 1 arrested, 2 injured in Sunday evening crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday night collision in West Lubbock that sent two teenage girls to the hospital and one man to jail. Officers were called...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Local News Camera Operator Crashes Their Breaking News

Working in the news radio industry for nearly a decade I've had my fair share of production mishaps. Luckily, those mishaps never end with my face being seen in front of a newscaster delivering breaking news. In the TV news industry, your mishaps are much more... visible. It's unfortunate for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy