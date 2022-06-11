ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

DJ Akademiks Claims Roc Nation Leaked Info To Him About Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez's Case

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe has been reporting the updates on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case like dozens of other platforms, but DJ Akademiks claims that his intimate knowledge of the situation came from Roc Nation. We're all aware of the years-long court case involving the two Rap stars after Megan was...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 3

Related
Complex

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video for “Plan B”

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the official video for her track “Plan B.”. The visual, directed by Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino, arrived Thursday following Megan’s sharing of a teaser clip in which she tagged the official Mugler account. As fans will note, Megan has worn the label in the past, including multiple looks as part of the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in May.
MUSIC
Complex

Lil Yachty Claims Drake Wrote Verse for Jack Harlow Collab in 11 Minutes, Is Asked About Migos Breakup Rumors

Drake’s show-stopping verse on Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” took the lyricist less than 15 minutes to write, Lil Yachty revealed in a new interview. Lil Boat caught up with Akademiks and the pair discussed a variety of topics, including Drizzy’s lauded appearance on Harlow’s new LP Come Home the Kids Miss You. As Yachty explains, Drake told him in a recent conversation that he penned his recent verse rather quickly while he was out in the Turks and Caicos Islands with the Louisville rapper.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Fletcher Checks DJ Akademiks After He Calls Her "G Herbo's Baby Moms"

DJ Akademiks is a music and culture commentator who shares updates as they happen within the hip-hop industry. While he's known for his quick updates and credibility, the 31-year-old is often getting into drama because of his posts. Recently, he was caught in the middle of the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case and had to reveal where he was getting his information from.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Shine My Crown

LisaRaye Believes Lori Harvey-Michael B. Jordan Split Was Partly Down to Him Missing His Ex

LisaRaye McCoy is not buying into reports suggesting that Lori Harvey broke up with Michael B. Jordan because she wasn't ready to commit. "When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that's what you're looking for, but I will say that she's young still. 'I, too, was looking forward to them making it because I thought, 'Oh, you know what? She's been looking for something' o keep on her arm, She's able to have a relationship with that is meaningful and is successful'—because we know that the girl wants to keep somebod' who is going to be newsworthy. She ain't no joke," the actress said on FOX Soul's" Cocktails With Queens."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Megan Thee Stallion#Canadian
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Shaunie O’Neal remarries after ex Shaq takes blame for their failed union

Shaunie O’Neal is once again a married woman. The “Basketball Wives” star and ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal tied the knot with her fiancé, Keion Henderson, in Anguilla on Saturday. Shaunie’s three sons, Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, and Shaqir, 19, walked her down the aisle on a golf course at the Aurora resort as gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed for nearly 200 guests. “I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the bride told People. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons...
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami & Gina Huynh Go Head-To-Head Over Diddy On Social Media

Yung Miami and Diddy have been long-denying any rumours of them being a couple, although when then 52-year-old appeared on an old flame's Instagram Story, sweetly planting a kiss on her cheek for an Instagram photo, it wasn't long before the City Girl found herself in the midst of a very public argument.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

R. Kelly Desperate To Avoid Life Imprisonment, Denies Getting Aaliyah Fake ID

In a last-ditch bid to escape receiving a life sentence from a federal court later this month, R. Kelly has denied "using" the late singer Aaliyah in a bribery scheme that led to their 1994 illegal marriage. His legal team denied the singer has gotten her a fake ID, or being the person behind that ruse, so Aaliyah can marry despite being just 15.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Wack 100 Responds To J. Prince Nicknaming Him 'Officer Rat 100' - Gets Checked Immediately

Wack 100 is firing back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder nicknamed him “Officer Rat 100” during a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. On Tuesday (June 7), the veteran music manager posted a photo of a court document to his Instagram account in an attempt to “out” J. Prince Jr. for requesting a seal for his criminal record.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Addresses Rumored Fallout with NeNe Leakes

“Braxton Family Values” star Tamar Braxton knows how to attract the headlines. She’s had drama take place while filming reality television. And sometimes drama goes down away from the cameras. In this case, Tamar has had some explosive moments with former friends. And before Tamar knows it, she’s having a shady exchange on social media for the world to see. Interestingly enough, Tamar’s latest friendship to get attention from the blogs is the one she formed with NeNe Leakes. They seemed to get really close after Gregg Leakes’ passing. And Tamar was not here for people being critical of NeNe’s love life. Months ago, she went public with her romance with Nyonisela Sioh. He owns a custom suit business in Charlotte.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy