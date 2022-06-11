ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown nominated for 56th House District

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

VERNON — Democrats here unanimously nominated Kevin Brown to run for the 56th House District seat at their party convention last month.

The 56th District lies entirely within Vernon.

Brown is serving his third term on Vernon’s Board of Education, and has spent 16 years as a teacher. He has also served as a local youth coach for Vernon’s Little League, Soccer Club, and recreational basketball.

“I like to listen,” Brown said on Thursday, adding that he wants to look out for Vernon families, seniors and veterans.

Brown added that the issues he wants to address include equity in education, lowering inflation, and women’s rights.

Brown will run against Republican Town Council member Jim Tedford for the seat.

The incumbent, state Rep. Michael Winkler, D-Vernon, is not seeking re-election in November after serving three terms in the General Assembly.

Journal Inquirer

Tedford nominated for 56th District

VERNON — Republicans unanimously nominated Jim Tedford to run for the 56th House District seat at their party convention last month. The 56th District lies entirely in Vernon. Tedford, who worked for the Department of Public Works for 37 years before retiring, is serving his fourth term on the...
#Election Local#Soccer Club#Democrats#Board Of Education#Little League#Republican#Town Council#The General Assembly
