Brown nominated for 56th House District

VERNON — Democrats here unanimously nominated Kevin Brown to run for the 56th House District seat at their party convention last month.

The 56th District lies entirely within Vernon.

Brown is serving his third term on Vernon’s Board of Education, and has spent 16 years as a teacher. He has also served as a local youth coach for Vernon’s Little League, Soccer Club, and recreational basketball.

“I like to listen,” Brown said on Thursday, adding that he wants to look out for Vernon families, seniors and veterans.

Brown added that the issues he wants to address include equity in education, lowering inflation, and women’s rights.

Brown will run against Republican Town Council member Jim Tedford for the seat.

The incumbent, state Rep. Michael Winkler, D-Vernon, is not seeking re-election in November after serving three terms in the General Assembly.