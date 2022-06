Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness. Match Number One: Valentina Feroz (with Yulisa Leon) versus Arianna Grace. They lock up and Grace with a take down. Feroz with a wrist lock and take down. Grace with a kick to the back to try to escape. Grace with a snap mare but Feroz holds on to the wrist lock and applies a hammer lock. Grace with a kick and Feroz with a sunset flip for a near fall. Grace gets Feroz on her shoulder and she gives Feroz snake eyes and follows with a slam. Grace gets a near fall. Grace with a reverse chin lock into a rear naked choke. Grace goes for a slam and Feroz with an inside cradle for a near fall. Grace gets a series of near falls. Grace with another near fall. Feroz with a Thesz Press and punches. Feroz with judo throws to Grace. Feroz with a spear. Grace with a back elbow and a kick. Grace works on the shoulder and goes for a back drop but Feroz with a back slide for the three count.

