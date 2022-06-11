ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headline: East Baltimore neighbors consider buying speed humps to get driver to slow down

By Ray Strickland
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Parents living along an East Baltimore street are considering buying their own speed humps to get drivers to slow down.

Larry Wardlow, who lives in the 100 block of N. Glover, said he’s worried for his kids' safety because they play in the street due to the closure of playgrounds in the area.

Wardlow said he’s even more concerned for the safety of his daughter who has cancer.

“If a car is speeding through, she can’t get out the street fast enough,” he said.

Ross Townsend said drivers speed on the street to avoid traffic lights.

“Even if they go 20 mph, it is dangerous and they go faster than that,” he said.

Both Townsend and Wardlow said they’ve reached out to the city to get speed humps but to no avail.

They wonder if someone has to get hurt for something to get done

“It’s just a matter time before it happens,” Townsend said.

Instead of waiting on help to come, they put up signs to notify drivers children were playing in the area. It didn’t work. Now, they’re strongly considering putting their money together to buy speed humps themselves.

“If that’s what it takes, we can make that happen,” said Townsend.

These parents believe buying speed humps is a small price to pay in order to keep their children safe.

“If you got to pay for a little bit more safety…I don’t know what else to do,” Wardlow said.

