On Monday, it was announced that Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard had been awarded “Sheriff of the Year” by the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association. According to a release, Bouchard received the award in Bay City on Sunday at the association’s annual awards dinner. This isn’t the first time Bouchard has been awarded for his dedication to the Oakland County community. In 2016, Bouchard was named sheriff of the year by the National Sheriffs’ Association. The release states that Bouchard is Michigan’s first sheriff to receive national and state awards. Bouchard is the longest-serving sheriff in Oakland County history, serving his sixth term.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO