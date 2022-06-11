ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Survivor of abusive facility searches for lost Korean roots

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvDkc_0g7R43dD00

The earliest photo Joo-Rei Mathieson has of herself was taken when she was about four. Her head is shaved, her eyes cast downward. She has just arrived at perhaps the worst place a child could be sent in South Korea.

The black-and-white mugshot is from a November 1982 Brothers Home intake document that describes Mathieson as a lost street kid brought in by police. It notes, chillingly for a government-sponsored vagrants’ facility that survivors have told The Associated Press often worked children to death, that she's “capable of labor.”

She spoke no words for days, the document says, after entering Brothers, a now-destroyed facility in the southern port city of Busan where thousands of children and adults — most of whom were grabbed off the streets — were enslaved and often killed, raped and beaten in the 1970s and 1980s.

“She was so scared and traumatized,” Mathieson said of herself, as she imagined in an AP interview the feelings of the girl in the photo who'd been given the name Hwang Joo Rei because of the Jurye-dong district where Brothers once stood.

Mathieson was one of the lucky ones. In August 1983, she and 21 other young children from Brothers were transferred to an orphanage in another part of the city. Her escape may have been made possible because of overcrowding at the Brothers’ sprawling compound.

Mathieson then slipped into an international adoption system that separated thousands of Korean children from their families as part of a lucrative business under the military governments that ruled South Korea from the 1960s to the late 1980s.

She was given an approximate birth date and other arbitrary details to accommodate a haphazard immigration process that was designed to send more children abroad as fast as possible. Mathieson was then flown to meet her Canadian adoptive parents in November 1984, becoming part of a child export frenzy that created the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees.

Mathieson said she spent most of her adult life in a “tunnel vision moving forward,” never questioning her past and living as a Canadian while traveling around the world, before settling in Hong Kong to work in the hospitality industry.

But her Korean past “jumped back” at her in recent months as she began to feel she was “on a mission” to discover her roots and locate her Korean parents if they are alive.

Because of privacy worries, she used the name on her adoption documents in a 2019 AP report that broke the news that Brothers was in the adoption business. Mathieson, however, is now willing to speak publicly for the first time to improve her chances of finding her Korean relatives, including a possible sibling named Lee Chang-keun.

That name appears on the adoption papers of another Korean adoptee who, along with his younger brother, was sent to a family in Belgium in 1986. Mathieson connected with him in October last year after commercial DNA tests — increasingly used by Korean adoptees seeking reunions — found that they were most likely siblings.

Mathieson said it was “exhilarating” to discover a blood relative and gain a tangible connection to her biological roots despite not knowing her true name, birthdate or hometown.

“I think no other human on this earth except for adoptees will understand what it’s like to go through life with no link to their origins. It’s something that normal people will take for granted,” Mathieson said in a Zoom interview, using air quotes for the word “normal.” “To see someone that looked so much like me was so exciting.”

The finding also raised disturbing questions about the circumstances of her adoption and that of her newfound kin, who didn’t respond to AP’s requests for comment.

His paperwork says he and his younger brother were adopted from an orphanage in Anyang, a city near the capital, Seoul , that is about 190 miles away from Busan. It says the boys were found abandoned in August 1982, months before Mathieson’s arrival at Brothers, and that they had another brother, Lee Chang-keun, who was at a different Anyang orphanage.

There’s no mention whether Lee was adopted. Mathieson hopes Lee remained in Korea and that she can now find him. She’s desperate for information about her Korean parents, and how they were separated from their children.

Neither Mathieson’s adoption papers nor those of the brothers in Belgium describe any meaningful effort to locate their original families despite the years they spent in the orphanage system.

Mathieson says she's filled with questions: Did her parents leave her with a relative in Busan while scrambling to search for their missing sons? Was she kidnapped by police, like many other inmates at Brothers?

“A lot of the adoptions, rather, were from new parents that had to give up their child right after birth,” Mathieson said. “For a family to relinquish, voluntarily relinquish, three kids between the ages of four and six? It just didn’t add up for me … I knew that (the) true story was so far deep.”

Through documents obtained from officials, lawmakers or through freedom of information requests, the AP found direct evidence that 19 children were adopted out of Brothers between 1979 and 1986, and indirect evidence suggesting at least 51 more adoptions.

Mathieson’s memories from before she left Korea — of watching children playing in an almost empty outdoor pool, of towering black iron gates, of flowers in a garden courtyard where she was hurried out for a photograph — were all vague and benign before the AP first told her that she'd been at Brothers in 2016.

She now connects those memories with Brothers photos showing children playing in the low water of a concrete pit behind huge barred gates that confined thousands — including homeless and disabled people as well as random pedestrians who'd been snatched off the streets — before a prosecutor exposed the facility’s horrors in 1987.

Brothers was the largest of the nationwide facilities that accommodated aggressive roundups ordered by military leaders eager to clean the country's streets. Adoptions were another way to remove the socially undesirable, including children from unwed mothers or poor families, and to reduce the number of mouths to feed.

About 200,000 Korean children were adopted by families in the West in the past six decades, including 7,924 in 1984, the year Mathieson was adopted. Roots are often untraceable because most of the children were listed as abandoned, even when they had known relatives, which made them easily adoptable.

Mathieson plans to bring her case to Seoul’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which has interviewed hundreds of Brothers survivors or their families, but so far no adoptee. While still determined to get information about her biological parents, Mathieson treasures the snippets of her past that have emerged as she presses on with her search.

“It was nice to get additional photos,” Mathieson said about images recently sent from the Korea Welfare Service, her adoption agency. “I will cherish them.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prime suspect in murder of Suzy Lamplugh is on his deathbed in prison as family plead with him to 'tell us what happened, if he does know'

The prime suspect in Britain's biggest ever missing person's inquiry is on his deathbed, sparking hopes from the family that he might finally reveal anything he knows. John Cannan, 68, who is already serving 35 years in prison for a separate murder, was named as the prime suspect by police in the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh, 25, in Fulham, West London, in July 1986.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Dna Tests#International Adoption#Violent Crime#Korean#Brothers Home#The Associated Press
The Independent

Three men accused of gang raping women on moving train in Pakistan

Three men are accused of gang-raping a young woman on a moving train in Pakistan, sparking fury in the country.Faisal Shahkar, the police chief of the railways, said the incident took place after a ticket inspector persuaded the 25-year-old to go to an unoccupied part of the train last week.Mr Shahkar said police had arrested two suspects on Monday, while a third individual was found on Tuesday.The woman, who is a mother of two children, was said to be on a train making its way to Karachi, the country’s largest city, from Multan in east central Pakistan.She was making her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

From becoming a stowaway on a Malaysian ship with her twin sister to swimming through crocodile-infested waters: The bizarre life of a mother-of-two who mysteriously died in a dilapidated motel

A mother-of-two whose body was mysteriously found inside a run-down motel once stowed away on a ship before jumping into shark and crocodile-infested waters after being caught by the captain. The body of Joanne Ingham, 43, was discovered by police at the Harbour City Motor Inn on Webb Street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'They are ripping my family apart all over again': Mother of newlywed, 23, who was shot dead by her abusive father slams BBC for creating a series based on the tragedy

The mother of a young woman who was brutally murdered just weeks after getting married has hit out at the BBC for referencing the tragedy in a new series. Anne MacPherson says her family is being forced to relive their trauma as BBC's Sherwood depicts a storyline based on the shotgun killing of her 23-year-old daughter Chanel Taylor in 2004.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
The Independent

Chinese man files for divorce after paternity tests reveal all three daughters are not his

A man in China is seeking to end his marriage of 16 years after paternity tests revealed he was not the biological father of the three daughters he raised.The 45-year-old man, identified by his surname Chen, went ahead with the paternity tests after he grew suspicious of his wife’s behaviour, South China Morning Post reported, citing China Jiangxi Radio and TV Station.“None of them was my own child,” said Mr Chen in an interview with the station.Mr Chen, who is a resident of eastern China’s Jiangxi province, said he used to work away from home but maintained a close...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Jurors shown chilling moment ex-soldier enters garden before killing neighbours

This is the chilling moment an ex-soldier entered his neighbours’ back garden before stabbing them to death with a ceremonial dagger while their children slept upstairs.Footage was played to jurors in the trial of ex-commando Collin Reeves of the seconds before he killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year.Reeves denies murdering the married couple, who were in their 30s, but has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he attacked the Chapples in their home with the dagger he was given when he left the Army.Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

694K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy