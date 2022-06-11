ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 tire-burning drivers must regret daring Dearborn cops to nab them

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I couldn’t believe that this was happening next to the police station," Police Chief Issa Shahin of Dearborn tells WDIV, which recounts this recent strangeness:. Three drivers were arrested and their cars were impounded after the Dearborn police chief looked...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 1

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man to be sentenced for murder of popular hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

DETROIT – A 24-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with, and is soon to be sentenced for, the murder of 56-year-old Bashar Kallabat from Bloomfield Hills. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Jimmy Jermaine Pickett of Detroit was convicted on June 14 of second-degree murder.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Suspected killer at-large, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting another last Friday after the two reportedly argued. Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives identify the suspect as 22-year-old Tony Fong Woo III, accused of killing Jaquan Garrett, 29, of Pontiac. Woo is considered armed and dangerous.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Man convicted in fatal 2020 Detroit beating of prominent hair stylist

Detroit — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of a prominent hairstylist on the city's east side, officials said Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit was convicted Tuesday of beating Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills on Feb. 11, 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Surge in shootings spark Detroit police neighborhood sweep

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last weekend there were two people murdered, and 32 others shot in Detroit. While police report shootings and homicides are down compared to this time last year, the recent spike has been part of a violent wave. Chief James White flooded the east side with officers...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Father shot at hospital after son shot while driving in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police say two linked shootings Monday in Detroit were targeted. The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near Chalmers Street. Someone in a white Chevrolet Impala with the license plate EMG 6198 shot at a red Dodge Challenger, hitting the driver in the ankle.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Human remains found at abandoned house in Flint identified

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police say that a body found in May has been identified. Police responded to the 3200 blk. Lapeer Rd after human remains were found in an abandoned house on May 26th. The remains have now been identified as Jina Collins, who was reported missing 8 years...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Violent night in Detroit as police respond to several shootings, including at graduation party

DETROIT – It was a violent night in Detroit on Tuesday, as police responded to multiple shootings across the city, including at a graduation party. The latest of the violence took place on Patton Street and St. Martins Avenue, where four men approached the celebratory graduation party and opened fire, officials say. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, according to police.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Arrest Man Who Stole Motorcycle, Tried To Hide Gear Under Gas Station Slurpee Machine

(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after attempting to flee police on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police officials announced. Michigan State Police say at about 5:10 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on I-96 near Wyoming and the driver fled. After canvassing the area the trooper found the motorcycle on Wyoming near Grand River. The motorcycle was stolen from Van Buren Township. Police say the trooper saw a man walking away from the motorcycle near an alley and go into a Shell gas station. When backup units arrived, MSP tried to make contact with the man and he ran away from officers, but after a short distance, the man was caught and taken into custody. After that, troopers returned to the gas station and the clerk said the man ran inside, took his helmet and jacket off, and then put them under a Slurpee machine. In addition to this, the clerk said the man told him he would come back for his belongings after police towed his motorcycle. He is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Oxford Leader

Accident claims life of Oxford resident

An 82-year-old Oxford Township man has died after he turned into the path of a tandem gravel hauler and was struck in Oxford Township, according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened about 8:36 a.m. on a wet and rainy June 8. The man,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Points AR Pistol At Drivers During Road Rage Incidents On Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police arrested a man who is accused of pointing a pink AR pistol out of his vehicle on Southfield Monday morning. MSP say that at 7:30 a.m. an off-duty Detroit police officer was driving into work when he notified troopers that he was following a red Durango that was pointing an AR pistol out of his vehicle at other drivers. The DPD officer helped guide troopers to the location of the man who was driving southbound on Southfield Freeway near Ford Road. Troopers pulled the vehicle over and the suspect was ordered from the vehicle and placed into custody without incident. According to MSP, the pink AR pistol was recovered from the floor of the rear seat. Police say the suspect’s CPL expired in 2016. After investigating, troopers learned that the suspect pointed the pistol at several drivers who he was involved in separate road rage incidents with. Troopers are trying to find several potential victims. If anyone witnessed this event or were a victim, please contact the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

