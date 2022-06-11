Newport News hosts inaugural Juneteenth Community Parade on June 11

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - With Juneteenth approaching, the City of Newport News hosted its inaugural Juneteenth Community Parade on Saturday, June 11.

This is the only Juneteenth parade on the Peninsula.

The parade featured more than 75 units, including:

Crimson Thunder Drumline

US Air Force Heritage of America Band

Joint Armed Forces Color Guard

Buffalo Soldiers

Local Legendz Car Club & Dream Chasers Car Club

The parade stepped off at 10 a.m. at 33rd Street and Jefferson Avenue in the Southeast Community and continued southbound down Jefferson Avenue before ending at the King-Lincoln Park parking lot.

After the parade, there were food trucks and entertainment from the Mosaic Steel Orchestra.

The parade is in collaboration with the Newport News Downtown Merchants and Neighbors Association.

Related: Hampton University professor explains the history of Juneteenth