ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Steve Flesch takes one-stroke lead in Champions event

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3TXD_0g7R3kLI00

Steve Flesch shot a 7-under-par 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead through the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wis.

Flesch birdied three of his last five holes at the University Ridge Golf Course to jump in front in the PGA Tour Champions event. Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie are tied for second place at 66.

Paul Goydos, Tom Pernice Jr., Tim Herron, Kirk Triplett, Jerry Kelly and Mexico’s Esteban Toledo are tied for fourth at 4-under 68.

After recording an eagle on the par-5 11th hole, Flesch recorded his only bogey of the day on the 12th. He then reeled off birdies on the 14th, 15th, and 16th holes. Flesch birdied six holes on the day, which began with light showers and overcast skies.

“I’ve got a nice streak going,” Flesch said. “I got up and down when I had to today and I putted great, and that usually will translate into a good score.”

Montgomerie, who recorded a bogey-free round, shot his lowest 18-hole score of this Champions season. He is seeking his eighth Champions win while Jimenez is looking for his 13th victory on the circuit.

Flesch is aiming for his third Champions tour victory, having won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in 2018 and last month. His previous best in the American Family Insurance Championship is 12th place, in 2019 and 2021.

This is his fifth appearance in the tournament.

Kelly, the defending champion, was even par through his first 13 holes before closing on a hot streak. He birdied No. 13 and No. 17, sandwiching an eagle at the par-5 16th hole, where he rolled in his putt from just off the green.

“You’ve got to be up and around (the lead) or you know you’ve got to shoot a 7, 8, 9 (under) to even usually come back within three,” Kelly said. “We know what it takes out here. You learn you’ve got to get in there.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jim Nantz Has 1 Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

The PGA Tour had a turbulent week as multiple stars left for LIV Golf. Jim Nantz of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the multiple departures on Saturday afternoon. The iconic sports commentator thinks decisions made by golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson is a "betrayal" of the PGA Tour as a whole.
GOLF
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Rory McIlroy: Golf World Reacts

Jack Nicklaus has made it clear where his loyalties lie and they are with the PGA Tour. The longtime PGA Tour star reportedly turned down a huge, nine-figure offer from LIV Golf. On Sunday, Nicklaus joined the PGA Tour world in congratulating Rory McIlroy on his big win. "Great win...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s Net Worth in 2022

Rickie Fowler is an American professional golfer who primarily plays on the PGA Tour. Before turning pro, he was the top-ranked amateur in the world for 36 weeks. At 33 years old, he is considered to be one of the best golfers today. He currently has 9 professional wins under his name. In this article, however, we will be talking about Rickie Fowler’s net worth in 2022.
MURRIETA, CA
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Opinion On Saudi Tour Very Clear

Nick Faldo isn't a fan of the Saudi Arabian LIV Tour that's currently taking players from the PGA Tour. During CBS' coverage of the Canadian Open on Saturday, Faldo gave his true thoughts on the tour. “No. 1, you saw those faces, you can’t feel good being a major champion...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Wife: Amy Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer and is considered to be one of the most decorated golfers that the sport has ever seen as he has won 45 events including one Open Championship, two PGA Championships, and three Masters titles. He has spent more than 25 years in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and over 700 weeks in the top 10. He is also a life member of the PGA tour. In 2012, Phil Mickelson has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In this article, however, we will not be talking about the champion golfer. We are here to talk about Phil Mickelson’s wife Amy Mickelson.
CANCER
golfmagic.com

Pat Perez's wife in EPIC RANT about him leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Pat Perez's wife Ashley Perez gave the game away earlier today that her husband was leaving the PGA Tour after many years on the circuit to join LIV Golf - and things have quickly escalated this afternoon judging by her social media. It would appear Ashley received a number of...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoprite Lpga Classic
The Spun

Look: Justin Thomas Makes Opinion On PGA Tour Very Clear

Justin Thomas has been bullish in his support of the PGA Tour, and he continued to be tonight following the RBC Canadian Open. Thomas, who finished third this weekend, four strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy, sent a not-so-subtle message to any golfers who have left for LIV Golf or are considering doing so.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Curtis Strange, a 2-time U.S. Open champ, just can’t quit the range

You’ve been tracking Curtis Strange for decades now. In the 1970s, when you were shooting frozen-fingered, nine-hole 47s in your high school matches, Curtis was shooting 68s for Wake. He was a golfing god, and he and his brickhouse Wake Forest teams got regular write-ups in Golf World (a weekly and a bible), in Golf Journal (a USGA publication) and in all the better dailies. Curtis Strange was a national golf figure at age 20. Now he’s 67.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Thomas sends message to LIV Golf defectors

Justin Thomas has been outspoken in his support for the PGA Tour amid the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league’s efforts to court players. On Sunday, he offered additional backing of the Tour following his third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open. Thomas seemed to send a message via Twitter for...
GOLF
The Spun

Patrick Reed Makes Official Decision On PGA Tour Future

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed is the latest marquee name to ditch the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The move was officially announced on Saturday. During an interview with Arlo White this afternoon, Reed opened up about his decision. "I'm super excited," Reed said. "Just the thought...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy takes a dig at Greg Norman after claiming 21st PGA Tour win

Rory McIlroy claimed his 21st PGA Tour victory by successfully defending the RBC Canadian Open on a day of dramatic twists and turns before taking a clear dig at Greg Norman. McIlroy started the day as the joint leader with the PGA Tour’s nearly man Tony Finau with US PGA Champion Justin Thomas trailing close behind but both came up short.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy