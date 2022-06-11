ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jose Berrios fires 8 strong innings as Jays trounce Tigers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDGit_0g7R3jSZ00

Jose Berrios carried a shutout into the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays had five extra-base hits in the first two innings while rolling to a 10-1 victory over the host Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Toronto’s George Springer had three hits, including a homer, scored three runs and drove in two before being removed for a pinch hitter.

Bo Bichette and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each supplied a solo homer and run-scoring double for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk also knocked in two runs as Toronto collected its 12th victory in the past 15 games.

Berrios (5-2) gave up one run on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in eight innings. Jeremy Beasley pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the win.

Detroit starter Elvin Rodriguez (0-2) surrendered eight runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and fanned two as the Tigers saw their two-game winning streak end.

The game was delayed 26 minutes by rain in the third inning.

The Blue Jays grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Rodriguez. Springer drew a four-pitch walk leading off, and Bichette drilled the next pitch down the third base line for an RBI double. With two outs, Kirk lined a double to right-center to knock in Bichette.

A three-homer barrage in the next inning gave Toronto a 6-0 lead. Gurriel hit his third homer on an 0-1 pitch with one out. After Cavan Biggio walked, Springer blasted his 12th homer over the left-center-field wall on an 0-2 pitch. Bichette followed with his 10th homer to left.

Detroit didn’t have a baserunner until Miguel Cabrera smacked a two-out single in the fourth.

Toronto, which has scored six or more runs in 11 of its past 12 victories, increased its lead to eight runs in the fifth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled and Kirk was hit by a pitch before Santiago Espinal delivered a run-scoring single. That ended Rodriguez’s night, but Gurriel added a two-out RBI double against Jacob Barnes.

The Blue Jays nudged the lead to 10-0 in the sixth against Wily Peralta. Springer led off with a double and scored on a Guerrero double. Kirk brought in Guerrero with a single.

Pinch hitter Willi Castro broke up Berrios’ shutout bid with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the eighth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Eduardo Rodriguez makes shocking ‘personal’ decision on return to Tigers

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. The Tigers announced via Twitter that Rodriguez has been placed on the restricted list, though the team did not specify the reasoning behind the move.
MLB
FOX Sports

Brieske gets 1st big league win, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes had three hits in his return from the injured list and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Homer, MI
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Barnes
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Homer
Person
Wily Peralta
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 73 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .200 batting average with a...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Willians Astudillo sitting for Marlins Monday

The Miami Marlins did not include Willians Astudillo in their lineup for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Astudillo will take a seat Monday to make way for Jon Berti at third base. Berti will bat sixth in the order. Astudillo has had limited opportunities since joining the Marlins this...
MIAMI, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy