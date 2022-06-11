ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Nationals explode for 11 runs in walloping Brewers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTtHh_0g7R3hh700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6cOI_0g7R3hh700

Josh Bell’s three-run home run in a four-run sixth inning led a rare huge outburst from the Washington Nationals in an 11-5 victory against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Nelson Cruz, who homered, rapped four of Washington’s 19 hits, Lane Thomas had three more and scored three times, and Maikel Franco and Keibert Ruiz also homered as the Nationals snapped a three-game losing streak and opened a homestand on a positive note a night after finishing a 3-7 road trip.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde (4-4) went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three walks. He struck out four.

The Brewers lost their seventh game in a row despite a home run and three RBIs from Jace Peterson and three hits from Andrew McCutchen.

Aaron Ashby (1-5) took the loss, allowing six runs on 13 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Nationals scored in six of their eight innings at the plate. They went ahead for good on Franco’s solo home run in the fourth inning. Bell’s homer was his sixth of the season.

Cruz drove in three runs and scored twice a night after he was scratched from the lineup because of back stiffness. He completed the scoring with a solo home run — also his sixth — in the eighth inning.

Ruiz finished with three hits. All nine batters in the Nationals lineup had at least one hit.

The 11 runs nearly matched Washington’s total of 12 from its previous four games combined.

Peterson gave the Brewers a 2-1 lead with a two-run home run in the second inning. He pulled Milwaukee even at 3-3 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

Fedde and Nationals relievers Steve Cishek and Andres Machado combined for 10 strikeouts.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge & Yankees absolutely destroy Cubs’ Matt Swarmer resulting in feat not seen in nearly 90 years

The power of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees was simply too much to handle for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, particularly to right-hander Matt Swarmer, who got absolutely taken to the woodshed by the Bronx Bombers. Swarmer, making just his third start of the season, allowed seven hits, six of which were crushed beyond the field by the Yankees, before getting pulled from the game.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Brewers' Victor Caratini sitting Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Caratini will sit out Sunday's game while Omar Narvaez starts at catcher and bats sixth. Caratini is having a solid first season with the Brewers; he's batting .244 with a .777 OPS...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Steve Cishek
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Jace Peterson
numberfire.com

Michael Perez sitting Monday for Pirates versus Cardinals

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not include Michael Perez in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Perez will take the evening off while Tyler Heineman starts at catcher and bats eighth for the Pirates Monday. Our models project Perez to make 173 more plate appearances this season,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
revealnews.org

Baseball Strikes Out

In the early 2000s, rampant steroid use across Major League Baseball became the biggest scandal in the sport’s history. But fans didn’t want to hear the difficult truth about their heroes – and the league didn’t want to intervene and clean up a mess it helped make.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jose Berrios#The Washington Nationals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy