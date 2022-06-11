ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rhys Hoskins homers twice as Phils top D-backs to extend streak

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2wHe_0g7R3goO00

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Friday for their eighth win in a row.

Hoskins and Bryce Harper each had three hits and Didi Gregorius contributed two hits for red-hot Philadelphia, which last won eight straight from Aug. 1-8, 2021. The Phillies also improved to 7-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson (4-2) tossed six-plus solid innings, giving up four hits and three runs. He struck out four and walked three.

Corey Knebel threw a scoreless ninth inning for his 11th save in 14 opportunities.

Daulton Varsho led the Diamondbacks with a home run, a double, a single and three RBIs. Josh Rojas added a two-run double.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (4-2) lasted only 1 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and six runs, four earned, to go along with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Phillies went ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Hoskins launched a homer to center field.

In the second, the Phillies took a 2-0 advantage when Garrett Stubbs reached on an error as Alec Bohm scored. Schwarber followed with a mammoth three-run homer for a 5-0 lead. Gregorius added an RBI double in the frame for a six-run advantage.

The Diamondbacks managed only one hit through the first five innings, a third-inning single by Alek Thomas.

Varsho crushed a homer to right with one out in the sixth to close Arizona within 6-1.

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out in the seventh and Varsho hit a two-run double off the wall in right to cut the deficit to three. Rojas then ripped a two-run double to left to close the gap to 6-5.

The Phillies got an insurance run in the seventh when Hoskins hit his second solo homer, this time off Sean Poppen. It was Hoskins’ 10th career multi-homer game, but his first this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs is being replaced behind the plate by J.T. Realmuto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 39 plate appearances this season, Stubbs has a .314 batting average with a .968 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

8 straight: Hoskins, Phillies stay hot, top Diamondbacks 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a pair of solo home runs and Kyle Schwarber added a three-run shot to lead the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies to their eighth straight win, 7-5 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The Phillies returned home from a three-game sweep of Milwaukee and.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vierling is being replaced at second base by Bryson Stott versus Diamondbacks starter Kyle Nelson. In 58 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .196 batting average with a .570 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Daulton Varsho
Person
Alec Bohm
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski batting third for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Mike Yastrzemski as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will hit third in the order this afternoon in addition to covering right field, while Heliot Ramos switches over to left field, Luis Gonzalez starts at designated hitter, Austin Wynns moves back to catcher, and Curt Casali takes a seat.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

Diamondbacks unleash offense, crush Phillies 13-1

EditorsNote: Grammar edits in graf 5 and 13; graf 4: Nick Nelson did not start;. Christian Walker hit a single, double, triple and drove in three runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks cruised past the host Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 on Sunday. Josh Rojas added two hits, three runs and an RBI,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm sitting for Phillies versus Marlins Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Bohm will sit out Monday's game against the Marlins while Matt Vierling takes a turn at third base and bats ninth in the order. Our models project Bohm for 342 more plate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
numberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting for Giants versus Dodgers Sunday

Curt Casali was not listed in the San Francisco Giants' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Casali will take a seat Sunday while Austin Wynns takes over at catcher. Luis Gonzalez will take over at designated hitter, Heliot Ramos will cover left field, and Mike Yastrzemski will rejoin the starters in right field and bat third.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy