ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Vols lose first super regional game against Notre Dame

By The Associated Press
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URTIS_0g7R3e2w00

Carter Putz hit a two-run home run in the first inning, Notre Dame matched its season-high with four home runs, and the Fighting Irish beat No. 1 seed Tennessee 8-6 on Friday night in the opener of the Knoxville Super Regional.

This super regional pitted college baseball's winningest programs since the start of the 2020 season by winning percentage with the Vols first and Notre Dame second.

Notre Dame moved a win away from advancing to the College World Series by scoring every run off a homer against the nation's best home-run hitting team. The Irish ranked 78th nationally with 68 home runs.

Jared Miller made it 3-0 with a home run in the second in his first at-bat this postseason after playing only defense during the regional.

Jack Zyska put Notre Dame up 5-0 with a two-run homer in the third as Tennessee pitcher Blade Tidwell matched the three home runs he allowed through 36 innings this season. Notre Dame kept slugging, and Jack Brannigan’s three-run homer gave the Irish an 8-1 lead for the biggest deficit Tennessee has faced this season.

This was the Vols' first loss in seven games in the super regionals and first in Knoxville after 12 straight NCAA postseason wins.

Centerfielder Drew Gilbert was ejected in the fifth for criticizing a strike with pitching coach Frank Anderson tossed for running on the field with coach Tony Vitello. That means both Gilbert, Tennessee's clean-up hitter, and Anderson will miss Game 2 on Saturday.

Peyton Manning was in the stands for this game with the berth in Omaha on the line in this series. Not that he helped.

Trey Lipscomb and Jorel Ortega each hit solo home runs for the Vols, who came in leading the nation with 150 home runs. Lipscomb's two-run double in the seventh pulled the Vols within 8-5. Jordan Beck added a home run in the ninth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WBIR

Vol fans shift focus on game two against Notre Dame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball was on everyone's mind Friday night. Notre Dame gave the Vols a good fight but ultimately lost the game, 8-6. UT fans packed Lindsey Nelson, selling out the stadium. Outside the stadium, there was also a large turnout too. Fans without tickets still got the game-time experience and tell WBIR how it's great to be a Tennessee Vol.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Homer
WNDU

South Bend Saint Joe wins first-ever softball state title

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Normally, it’s Berkley Zache’s pitching that turns heads on the softball diamond. But Friday night, it was her bat that put South Bend Saint Joseph over the top in a 9-inning pitcher’s duel, as her walk-off single gave the Indians their first state title in program history.
SOUTH BEND, IN
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: Heat advisories issued for much of Tennessee as heat wave approaches

Heat advisories have been issued for much of Tennessee in anticipation of this week’s looming heat wave, though they do not extend as far eastward as the Cumberland Plateau. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for the western half of Tennessee, extending as far eastward as the base of the Cumberland Plateau in Lafayette and Smithville, just west of Cookeville. The NWS office in Nashville is calling for heat index values as high as 105° to 110° on Monday.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Guy Fieri visits Knoxville pizzeria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guy Fieri, the host of Food Network’s popular show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, made a stop in Knoxville for a pizzeria. The Mayor of Flavortown visited Pizza Palace, located at East Magnolia Avenue, over 15 years ago in January of 2007. The show was aired in April of 2007 in Season 1, Episode 2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Tennessee Vols#The College World Series#Irish
Inside Indiana Business

Tom: Bring supply chains back to U.S., Indiana

From escalating energy prices to a crisis in the food supply chain, the war in Ukraine continues to have widespread impact on the global economy. Can Indiana agriculture play a role in long term solutions? Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture Kip Tom thinks so. The Kosciusko County native is traveling the globe, working with private sector companies and others in search of answers that he believes can be found closer to home.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
abc57.com

South Bend street paving schedule for the week of June 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The paving schedule for the week of June 13 has been announced as part of South Bend’s Rebuilding Our Streets Plan. On-street parking will be temporarily affected with detour routes in place throughout the week. The streets being paved for the week of June 13...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One person injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Donald Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one male shot. That individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. If you...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy