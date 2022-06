The House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol will continue this week. The second hearing is set for 10 a.m. ET Monday, one of about half a dozen public hearings regarding the Capitol attacks and the role of former President Donald Trump in the violence. The committee has spent a year interviewing almost 1,000 witnesses regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the violence that followed.

