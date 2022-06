It's one of those incidents you hate to see. It's fine to be upset after your favourite team takes a tough loss, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But, to outright assault someone over it is not fine at all. Following the New York Rangers loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final Thursday night, a Bolts fan was walking out of Madison Square Garden when he was brutally sucker punched by a Rangers fans. The guy never saw it coming and had no chance to defend himself.

3 DAYS AGO