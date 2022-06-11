ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

East Windsor creates master plan to improve the town’s parks

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

EAST WINDSOR — The town’s plan to improve its parks is officially taking shape.

During a Board of Selectmen meeting on May 19, Nate Socha, a landscape architect for the BETA Group, presented a Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Having this plan means that the project is “shovel ready,” according to First Selectman Jason Bowsza.

Once the cost of the project is finalized and the funds are acquired, the process of making this plan a reality can move forward.

“This will position the town so that when an opportunity comes for shovel-ready projects, this satisfies that shovel-ready component,” he said.

The facilities being planned for updates are the East Windsor Park, Prospect Park, Volunteer Park, Osbourne Park, Town Hall Annex, Abbe Road Complex, Broad Brook Pond Park, and Pierce Memorial Park.

Preliminary plans for the project began in October, with a community meeting in November to report how residents use the town’s parks. That same month, a survey was distributed, asking residents the same question.

Based on the results, the BETA Group constructed preliminary designs for how they saw the parks being used over the next two or three decades.

Those plans were presented for feedback during a second community meeting in February.

After taking community input, the town’s goals, and safety guidelines into consideration, a new design for the Master Plan came to life.

Some of the improvements include repairing pavilions, creating paved pathways, providing universal access playgrounds, and the continued care of the multi-use fields.

“Having this document in hand provides a roadmap for us, and provides a plan for how we’re going to get there,” Bowsza said.

Journal Inquirer

IN THIS ARTICLE
CONNECTICUT STATE
