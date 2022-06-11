ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Memorial held for fallen Florida Highway Patrol troopers

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A memorial was held to honor heroes of the Florida Highway Patrol. Family...

WSVN-TV

14-year-old teen missing in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing teen. Aaliyah Joseph was last seen June 6 in Oakland Park. The 14-year-old stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Joseph was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and pink sandals. She also has a...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 3 injured after fatal crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens. The car was speeding along Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street Sunday morning, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. “The car was going eastbound doing like, 100,” said George W., a witness. “After...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 3 injured after car slams into tree in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens, leaving one person dead and sending three others to the hospital, police said. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash along the 2500 block of Northwest 183rd Street, early Sunday morning.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
#Sunbeam Television Corp
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in Pompano Beach

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single- vehicle motorcycle crash in Pompano Beach Sunday. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and BCSO deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at around 5:18 p.m. near the 600 block of East Copans in Pompano Beach Sunday, BCSO said in a statement. The motorcyclist,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
keysweekly.com

MIAMI MAN ARRESTED FOR CATCHING 62 LOBSTER OUT OF SEASON

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation arrested a Miami man who was reportedly found with more than 60 out-of-season spiny lobster tails, of which 32 were undersized. Randy Sanchez Tapia, 30, was arrested and charged with a number of misdemeanors for grabbing undersized lobster tails and catching all of them out of season.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Arrested For Killing Wife South Of Boca Raton

Police Allege Ian Lanning Killed His Wife. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man is charged with killing his wife south of Boca Raton. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Ian Lanning killed his wife in May. They arrested Lanning on Saturday. The Broward Sheriff’s […] The article Man Arrested For Killing Wife South Of Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Lamborghini driver killed in crash in NE Miami

MIAMI - It has happened again. There has been another deadly fatal accident on busy N.E. 82nd St. that leads to I-95 and that has been plagued by speeding for the past two decades.This time, cell phone and ring camera video show some dramatic images.A cell phone video that has been posted on Twitter shows a Lamborghini engulfed in flames after the accident happens at 1:15 a.m. in front of an apartment building at 151 N.E. 82nd St.Ring camera video obtained from a neighbor by CBS4 also shows electrical wires crackling and popping after the car strikes a pole and...
MIAMI, FL

