Washington County, MD

West Virginia man charged in Columbia Machine shooting

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, West Virginia has been charged following Thursday’s mass shooting at a warehouse in Smithsburg.

Joe Louis Esquivel. Image courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that Esquivel was employed by Columbia Machine, Inc. He opened fire in the Smithsburg warehouse on Thursday afternoon, killing three men and injuring another. In a subsequent altercation with state troopers, he shot and injured an officer, getting hit in return fire.

Smithsburg, Md. mayor on gun laws, healing after shooting

During a search of Esquivel’s home in West Virginia, officials found more fireams.

Esquivel was taken to Meritus Medical Center for treatment after being taken into custody. He is currently being held by the Washington County Detention Center on no bond.

Officials charged him with three counts of first- and second-degree murder, three counts of first- and second-degree assault, attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in a violent crime and other handgun-related charges.

wfmd.com

Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Md. man pleads guilty to participating in 2016 triple homicide in Franklin County barn

A man connected to three drug-related deaths at a Franklin County barn six years ago pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Connor. Jerrell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, faces a possible life sentence for participating in the 2016 murders of the individuals near Mercersburg, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Road Crew Worker Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Washington County: State Police

Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 34-year-old construction worker who was on the job when he was struck, state officials said. Capitol Heights resident Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos was working on I-70 west near Route 66 in Washington County shortly before 4:20 a.m. on Monday, June 13 when he was struck while working in a construction zone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
rewind1051.com

Court delay in $1M embezzlement case

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A delay in the case of a Winchester man accused of embezzling nearly a million dollars. According to online records, last week’s preliminary hearing for Andrew Hahn was continued until September 13th in Harrisonburg General District Court. Back on October 12th, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hagerstown Church Community Gathers To Pray For Victims Of Columbia Machine Mass Shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — People gathered at a church in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Sunday to pray for the lives lost during a mass shooting at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. The prayer vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Columbia Machine was held at the Shiloh United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say that 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel gunned down 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick, and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace at Columbia Machine on Thursday. A fourth employee was injured during the shooting. State troopers tracked down Esquivel’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
