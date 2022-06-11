ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ginni Thomas emailed 29 Arizona lawmakers to help reverse Biden’s win, report says

By Jared Gans, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reached out to almost 30 Arizona lawmakers following then-President Trump’s defeat in the state’s 2020 election, urging them to reject President Biden’s victory, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The Post reported last month that Ginni Thomas sent emails to two lawmakers six days after the election to tell them to work on behalf of Trump and “fight back against fraud.” The most recent report, based on emails The Post obtained, raises the number Thomas contacted to 29.

Trump DOJ officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel

She used the platform FreeRoots, which allows users to send pre-written emails to multiple officials at once, to contact 20 members of the Arizona House and seven state senators in addition to the two state House members The Post previously reported. Thomas sent all the emails on the same day, Nov. 9.

The emails encouraged the recipients to “stand strong in the face of political and media pressure,” arguing they have the power to choose Arizona’s electors who vote in the Electoral College for president. But voters have the power to choose a state’s electors by casting their ballots, not state legislatures as Trump and his allies argued following the election.

Thomas tried once more to urge 22 House members and one state senator to overturn the state’s results on Dec. 13, one day before the Electoral College members were set to cast their votes, The Post reported.

“Never before in our nation’s history have our elections been so threatened by fraud and unconstitutional procedures,” Thomas wrote.

Trump says Ivanka was 'checked out' following Jan. 6 public hearing

Thomas’ involvement in working to overturn the results in the presidential election has raised ethical questions, considering Clarence Thomas has taken part in ruling on cases related to the election. Clarence Thomas has rejected suggestions of a conflict of interest, arguing their careers are entirely separate.

The Hill has reached out to Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court for comment.

Jan 6. Committee: Trump defrauded his supporters

In the second public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the committee tried to prove how former president Donald Trump compelled his supporters to storm the building by knowingly spreading lies about the election.
Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn't.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township motorcycle crash

UPDATE (7:51 p.m.) – Lansing Township Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 127 south near east Michigan Avenue. Police say there were two people on the motorcycle, when they rear ended a car. The motorcycle driver was dead at the scene. The motorcycle passenger was transported to a local hospital. […]
Five takeaways: Trump aides describe chaotic post-election White House

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol delivered damning new evidence on Monday suggesting former President Trump was aware of his election defeat, but still pushed false claims of rampant fraud in an effort to cling to power and raise millions of dollars in campaign donations.
Kinzinger says Trump knew he lost the 2020 election

(The Hill) – Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), one of the two Republican members of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, said on Sunday that he thinks former President Trump knew that he lost the 2020 presidential election ahead of the rioting.  "I think if anybody truly believed after […]
