Pioneers top Pilots for 2nd straight win

By Chuck Brame
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pios picked up their second straight win on Friday night.

The Elmira Pioneers defeated the Newark Pilots 7-4 at Dunn Field on Friday for their second straight win. The Pios plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead and would stay in front for the win. Jonny Wall hit a go-ahead RBI double to give Elmira a 2-1 lead. Chris Bear hit an RBI single and Joe Olsavsky added a sacrifice fly to drive in a run later in the inning for the Pioneers.

Bear finished the night going 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Bradyn Coletta made the start for Elmira and allowed just one run in six innings and struck out seven to earn the win.

The Elmira Pioneers (2-5) host the Niagara Power on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

