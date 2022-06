The San Francisco Giants listed Mike Yastrzemski as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will hit third in the order this afternoon in addition to covering right field, while Heliot Ramos switches over to left field, Luis Gonzalez starts at designated hitter, Austin Wynns moves back to catcher, and Curt Casali takes a seat.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO