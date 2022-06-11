One person dies, three firefighters injured after fire sets off explosion at La Grange farm

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded Friday night to a domestic assault call and arrested a suspect in the process. John Briscoe, 52, of Kinston was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear, illegal discharge within the city limits and resisting a public officer. He was placed in the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community. The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and […]
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor announced Monday that she won’t charge law enforcement officers who fatally shot three people in three separate incidents in January. Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry’s office announced that Deberry has concluded her review of investigations into the shootings and evidence doesn’t support criminal charges. She released […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you want to check on your loved ones who don’t have access to air conditioning, water or other resources, the Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad has you covered. Now until June 17, you can contact the Rescue Squad to conduct wellness checks on your loved ones. Along with wellness checks, […]
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County’s Sheriff’s Office had developed a new and creative way to reach out to the younger generation and maybe even find future law enforcement officers. The Sheriff’s Office is launching its first Junior Citizens Law Enforcement Academy. It’s set to begin on Thursday for kids ages 14-17. Sheriff Hans […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people gathered at the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday to rally to demand action after a surge in mass shootings. “Enough is enough,” the same chant that was shouted in 2018 after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting was still chanted in the streets “It like, shouldn’t be happening. Because [shootings] […]
VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) – Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a Craven County man. Deaurvion Malik Roundtree, 20, of Vanceboro is wanted for two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest related to a car chase he was involved in on June 9. Officials […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville. The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and […]
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event is coming to Bethel in June. On June 25 at Bethel Youth Activity Center, ECU Health is holding an event with NC MedAssist to help assist those who need to stock up their medicine cabinet. The event is free and open to everyone. Participants must be NC residents […]
Dr. Adrian Hernandez, the executive director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute and the leader of the study, said Monday that there was “no significant benefit” in taking the polarizing horse-deworming drug to treat mild to moderate symptoms.
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is officially underway. The tournament announced that 266 boats are competing for a record purse of $5,858,875. There are 246 teams fishing today with 20 boats taking a layday. You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Juneteenth—also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, or the country’s second Independence Day—stands as an enduring symbol of Black American freedom. When Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and fellow federal soldiers arrived in Galveston, a coastal town on Texas’ Galveston Island, on June 19, 1865, it was to issue orders for the […]
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 boats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The seven boats that fished on […]
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Carteret Health Care recently awarded 12 students with $160,000 in healthcare scholarships. During a reception on June 8, 2022, ten of those students were recognized as F. Patrick Ausband scholarship recipients. Congratulations to Emileigh Salter, Carissa Dixon, Poleth Chico, Ashley Arold, Savannah Salter, Lauren Ward, Marissa Phelps, Christa Golden, Nora Willis, […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The old saying goes that when it rains, it pours. That was never more the case — literally and figuratively — than Sunday with the season on the line for the East Carolina University baseball team. Win or go home: Texas victory forces deciding game Texas advanced to its 38th College […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina baseball team has overcome one obstacle after another in 2022 to reach the Super Regionals. Now, they’ll need to do it one more time in order to keep their incredible season going. A back-and-forth game that saw both teams take dramatic leads, only to be erased by each […]
