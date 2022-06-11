ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, NC

One person dies, three firefighters injured after fire sets off explosion at La Grange farm

WNCT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire set off fireworks at a...

www.wnct.com

WNCT

Fire department to build another station

RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community. The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and […]
City
La Grange, NC
La Grange, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

NC prosecutor won’t charge officers in 3 fatal shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor announced Monday that she won’t charge law enforcement officers who fatally shot three people in three separate incidents in January. Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry’s office announced that Deberry has concluded her review of investigations into the shootings and evidence doesn’t support criminal charges. She released […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ENC Rescue Squad provides resources to combat heat hazards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you want to check on your loved ones who don’t have access to air conditioning, water or other resources, the Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad has you covered. Now until June 17, you can contact the Rescue Squad to conduct wellness checks on your loved ones. Along with wellness checks, […]
WNCT

Onslow County to launch Junior Law Enforcement Academy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County’s Sheriff’s Office had developed a new and creative way to reach out to the younger generation and maybe even find future law enforcement officers. The Sheriff’s Office is launching its first Junior Citizens Law Enforcement Academy. It’s set to begin on Thursday for kids ages 14-17. Sheriff Hans […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
#Firefighters#Brush Fire#Accident
WNCT

Vanceboro man wanted on kidnapping charges

VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) – Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a Craven County man. Deaurvion Malik Roundtree, 20, of Vanceboro is wanted for two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest related to a car chase he was involved in on June 9. Officials […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

Greenville Grooves is coming to Town Common on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville. The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and […]
WNCT

Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event is coming to Bethel in June. On June 25 at Bethel Youth Activity Center, ECU Health is holding an event with NC MedAssist to help assist those who need to stock up their medicine cabinet. The event is free and open to everyone. Participants must be NC residents […]
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Big Rock blog: Mercenaria leads field after Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is officially underway. The tournament announced that 266 boats are competing for a record purse of $5,858,875. There are 246 teams fishing today with 20 boats taking a layday. You can follow all the action on the Big Rock Twitter account. There […]
WNCT

The history and significance of Juneteenth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Juneteenth—also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, or the country’s second Independence Day—stands as an enduring symbol of Black American freedom. When Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and fellow federal soldiers arrived in Galveston, a coastal town on Texas’ Galveston Island, on June 19, 1865, it was to issue orders for the […]
WNCT

Little change on Sunday as KWLA wraps up

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 boats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The seven boats that fished on […]
WNCT

Carteret Health Care awards 12 healthcare scholarships

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Carteret Health Care recently awarded 12 students with $160,000 in healthcare scholarships. During a reception on June 8, 2022, ten of those students were recognized as F. Patrick Ausband scholarship recipients. Congratulations to Emileigh Salter, Carissa Dixon, Poleth Chico, Ashley Arold, Savannah Salter, Lauren Ward, Marissa Phelps, Christa Golden, Nora Willis, […]
WNCT

Longhorns power past Pirates, reach CWS again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The old saying goes that when it rains, it pours. That was never more the case — literally and figuratively — than Sunday with the season on the line for the East Carolina University baseball team. Win or go home: Texas victory forces deciding game Texas advanced to its 38th College […]
WNCT

Texas takes dramatic Game 2 win to tie Super Regional series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina baseball team has overcome one obstacle after another in 2022 to reach the Super Regionals. Now, they’ll need to do it one more time in order to keep their incredible season going. A back-and-forth game that saw both teams take dramatic leads, only to be erased by each […]
GREENVILLE, NC

