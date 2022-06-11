ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local Pride Festival celebrates the Tehama County LGBTQ community

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 1,000 people enjoyed several vendors and performers, all...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Butte County homeless survey data likely undercounted

BUTTE CO., Calif. - Butte County's Continuum of Care (COC) confirmed today the Point-In-Time data is showing a significant undercount. Organizers said a few things play into the disconnect between an apparent drop and what people visibly see living on the streets. The COC said this is in part because...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's first ever "Purple City Week" comes to an end

REDDING, Ca. — Saturday is the final day of Redding’s first-ever “Purple City Week.”. This campaign, launched by ShiningCare, is centered around making Shasta County's elder population with disabilities, such as Alzheimer's, feel safe and understood in our community. This past week featured several local businesses being recognized for their awareness efforts, including Professional Exterminators (the 1st place winners) and Willow Springs Memory Care.
REDDING, CA
mendofever.com

From Guerilla Growing to Growing a Business: Tokin’ Terps Brings Decades of Old-School Farming to a New Generation

The following is a press release issued by Kure Mendocino. In the interest of full disclosure, Kure Mendocino is one of MendoFever’s advertisers:. Heather Haglund, her partner Steve and their sons have a long, local history with cannabis, and the traditions that were borne out of decades of family farming have come to fruition with the successful growth of their business.
MENDOCINO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Graham Fire in Tehama County, 100 acres

GRAHAM PINERY, Calif. - The Graham Fire that is burning in the Lassen National Forest in eastern Tehama County, is around 100 acres as of Saturday, according to Lassen National Forest officials. Around 300 firefighters and their equipment are currently battling the Graham Fire. The Lassen National Forest said initial...
mendofever.com

Russian River Flow Reduction, Cannabis and Water Hauling, A Local Fire Department BBQ—Highlights of the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on June 8, 2022 at 5:00 pm live at the Redwood Valley Grange with a Zoom link as well. The discussion ranged from the effects of the Potter Valley Project on Redwood Valley’s water situation, the priorities of the cannabis subcommittee, and the overgrown vegetation at the Redwood Valley School site.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Evacuation Order reduced to warning

UPDATE 8:17 P.M.: Evacuation order for Zone 531 reduced to evacuation warning. This is for residents who live on Condor Road in Oroville. Butte County, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for residents living on Condor Road in Oroville due to a wildfire burning in the area.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Section of Highway 99W closed in Tehama County due to 70-acre fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire east of the Rolling Hills Casino has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE. It burned nearly 70 acres. Highway 99 West is closed at Liberal Avenue and Capay Road for a fire east of the Rolling Hills Casino, according to the California Highway Patrol.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Reduction Projects Underway In Lake County

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans crews are working on a fire reduction project on Route 53 in Lake County, said Caltrans District 1. With warmer temperatures comes increased fire danger and this new project is aimed at curbing some of the fire dangers. Over the last month, crews have been working in Clear Lake, working their way from Cache Creek Bridge to Olympic Drive, removing brush, dead trees, and ladder fuels to prevent the spread of roadside fires. The project is expected to continue for several more weeks and drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bus driver shortage could affect summer school enrollment in Anderson

REDDING, Calif. - Anderson Union High School District says they need to hire six bus drivers to provide student transportation for summer school and the next school year. Victor Hopper is the Superintendent of the Anderson Union High school district. He says the school had a 16-year contract with Shasta County Transportation District.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Brandie Fire in Yuba County is 75 acres, 50% contained

YUBA COUNTY, Calif., 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - The Brandie Fire off Brandie Drive and Loma Rica Road, northeast of Marysville in Yuba County is 75 acres and 50% contained, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire is burning grass and oak woodland. Smoke from the fire is visible...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Camp Fire Survivors receive hope through goat grazing

PARADISE, Calif. - Goats are on the ridge. Paradise hosted its inaugural grazing festival at Terry Ashe Recreation Park, welcoming the four-legged firefighters. These goats have been helping clear brush during the fire season, but they're also giving Camp Fire survivor, LuDele Jenkins peace of mind as she's making her way back to the ridge.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 blocked by mudslides in Feather River Canyon

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - MONDAY UPDATE: Highway 70 is closed between Jarbo Gap and Greenville Wye due to several mudslides in the Feather River Canyon. Oroville CHP said there is no estimated time for when the road will reopen. Caltrans District 2 reported there are multiple slides in the Feather...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 36 reopens in Tehama County after mudslide

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif., MONDAY UPDATE: - Highway 36 reopened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 5:20 P.M. SUNDAY UPDATE - Part of Hwy 36 is closed around three to four miles west of Hwy 32, just east of Highlands Ranch, due to a mudslide, according to Caltrans. There is a one way...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Chico High/Inspire parking lot Friday night

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Friday at around 10:30 p.m. after trying to steal parts of a Chico Unified School District (CUSD) van in the Chico High School/Inspire School of Arts and Sciences parking lot on W. Sacramento Avenue. A Chico Police Sergeant found Austin Teeter, 22, sitting...
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

NorCal bear cub named Oak learns to fight off her enemies — a bush

A newly rescued bear cub at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Inc. is getting lots of attention on social media. The cub, nicknamed Oak, recently arrived at the facility from the Redding-Shasta area. And she's already learning to fight off her enemies. This time it's a bush!. Oak was rescued after...
REDDING, CA

