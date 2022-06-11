Local Pride Festival celebrates the Tehama County LGBTQ community

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans crews are working on a fire reduction project on Route 53 in Lake County, said Caltrans District 1. With warmer temperatures comes increased fire danger and this new project is aimed at curbing some of the fire dangers. Over the last month, crews have been working in Clear Lake, working their way from Cache Creek Bridge to Olympic Drive, removing brush, dead trees, and ladder fuels to prevent the spread of roadside fires. The project is expected to continue for several more weeks and drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO