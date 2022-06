UVALDE - In the wake of one of the most deadly mass shootings in American history, the community of Uvalde just got a huge helping hand from the U.S. government. The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that they'll be disbursing a $1.5 million grant to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to help with the district's immediate needs following the tragedy.

