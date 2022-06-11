New Yoda and Darth Vader Busts, ‘Star Wars’ Signs Available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

Back in 1977, audiences who witnessed Star Wars: A New Hope learned that there was a history between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, ultimately leading to Kenobi's death at the hands of the Sith Lord. In 2005, audiences saw what they assumed to be the last confrontation they had together prior to the events of A New Hope, which recontextualized Vader's line in the 1977 film, "I sense something, A presence I've not felt since..." The new Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has once again recontextualized that piece of 1977 dialogue, or at least confirmed that their last meeting was not on Mustafar. Despite the cries of a vocal minority of audiences, after four episodes of the new series, Obi-Wan Kenobi has not broken the overall continuity of the Star Wars series, especially in regards to the relationship between Obi-Wan and Leia Organa. Or, at least, it hasn't broken continuity yet.

