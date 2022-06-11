ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Yoda and Darth Vader Busts, ‘Star Wars’ Signs Available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities has a few more mini busts and 2D signs to add to your “Star Wars” collection. These are all available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Darth...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

Guest Asked to Buy New Shirt to Comply with Walt Disney World Dress Code, Disney Breaking Galaxy’s Edge Timeline, Walls Up Around Alien Swirling Saucers, & More: Daily Recap (5/28/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 28, 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Guest Drops Watch on Ride & Then Has $40,000 in Fraudulent Credit Card Charges, Revenge Travel Affecting Disney Parks’ Crowds, Star Wars Treats at the Grand Floridian, and More: Daily Recap (5/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 21, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Galaxy#Disney Parks#Den Of Antiquities#The Sith Eternal#Imperial
DoYouRemember?

Fire Incident Forces Disneyland Resort To Shut Down Entire Land

According to reports by Inside the Magic, Radiator Spring Racer, one of the most sought-after sites at Disneyland Resort, was closed down indefinitely after what looked like a fire incident. The park’s visitors reported that they saw smoke from the site, and fire engines rushed to the site to probably put out the fire. However, the site has remained under lock and key since the incident, although many more sites have also been closed at the time of the opening of Disney California Adventure.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney Clarifies Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Paid Focus Group Targets Walt Disney World, Not Disneyland Resort

Previously, we reported that Disney had sent out emails to guests who had previously journeyed aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser regarding a paid focus group. In it, the email header had referenced the Disneyland Resort despite the hotel being at Walt Disney World. Now, Disney has clarified the survey’s target in an updated email.
WORLD
WDW News Today

Five New Annual Passholder Phone Cases Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Three new Annual Passholder phone cases featuring Mickey Mouse and the Monorail are now available at Walt Disney World. We found three in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and two in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Rotten Tomatoes Early Score Is Out

The review embargo for Jurassic World Dominion has arrived and with it the first numbers from Rotten Tomatoes, and things are not looking good for the finale of the trilogy. As of this writing, the sequel's score is sitting at 39% and is continuing to fall, putting it in Rotten territory and making it the worst rated film in the franchise. For context, the ratings for the series sit at: Jurassic Park, 92%; The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 53%; Jurassic Park III, 48%; Jurassic World, 71%; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 47%; and Jurassic World Dominion, 39%. As you can expect, the critics are not being kind, but some still found something to like about it.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Jurassic World: Dominion reveals the fate of two missing characters

Jurassic World: Dominion might bring back the original Jurassic Park trio, but it couldn't bring back every notable character in the saga. One such absence is Jake Johnson's Lowery, who became a fan favourite after Jurassic World. However, Lowery – along with fellow Jurassic World control room employee Vivian (Lauren Lapkus) – has been absent from the series since the first movie.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Harry Potter’ Hagrid’s Umbrella Toy Blasts Into Universal Studios Hollywood

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A toy version of Rubeus Hagrid’s umbrella from “Harry Potter” is now available at Universal Studios Hollywood, after initially arriving at Universal Orlando Resort. We first found it in the Universal Studios Store Upper Lot. A more authentic prop replica is also available, but for significantly more — it started at $75 and is now approximately $125.
TheStreet

Disney Makes More Changes to Its FastPass+ Replacement

Ever since its launch in October 2021, Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Genie+ experience has struck many users as a mixed bag. Marketed as an upgrade to the complimentary Genie service found within the My Disney Experience mobile app, Genie+ offers a paid option to replace the now-defunct FastPass system (which was free to use).
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
ComicBook

No, Star Wars Continuity Was Not Broken by Obi-Wan Kenobi

Back in 1977, audiences who witnessed Star Wars: A New Hope learned that there was a history between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, ultimately leading to Kenobi's death at the hands of the Sith Lord. In 2005, audiences saw what they assumed to be the last confrontation they had together prior to the events of A New Hope, which recontextualized Vader's line in the 1977 film, "I sense something, A presence I've not felt since..." The new Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has once again recontextualized that piece of 1977 dialogue, or at least confirmed that their last meeting was not on Mustafar. Despite the cries of a vocal minority of audiences, after four episodes of the new series, Obi-Wan Kenobi has not broken the overall continuity of the Star Wars series, especially in regards to the relationship between Obi-Wan and Leia Organa. Or, at least, it hasn't broken continuity yet.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Jurassic World Dominion is stomping into theaters this weekend. And no matter how many bad reviews this movie gets, people still want to see those dinos roaming the earth. The third installment in the Chris Pratt Jurassic World movies, and the sixth Jurassic Park movie overall, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar, aka the dinosaur island, has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now freely roam the earth, living with—well, more like terrorizing—humankind. But humans have guns, so surely we’ll be able to win the dino war, right? Right?! Well, you’ll just have to watch the movie to find out. Directed...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy