'We want to hear from people': DOJ gives insight into LMPD investigation
WHAS11
2 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorneys with the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice visited with members of the community Friday at the weekly meeting of the “Bishops Table”, held by Bishop Dennis Lyons at Gospel Missionary Church. Lyons invited the two attorneys. The meeting...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Fatal drug overdoses rose nearly 15% in Kentucky last year, surpassing 2,000 deaths as the increased use of fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — resulted in a record death toll in the state, according to a report released Monday. The report showed that...
The names of the towns forever changed by high-profile mass shootings may have changed, but the message sounded much the same as demonstrators resurrected the March 4 Our Lives, last held in 2018. In Louisville, speakers gave voice to a pain that’s again reached a fever pitch. The youth-led...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields provided new details after a shooting near the Big Four Bridge that happened Saturday night. The shooting injured six young people, including one who Shields said is still in serious condition. Shields said the shooting stemmed from a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a man who they say was involved in theshooting that injured five teens at the Big Four Bridge on Saturday night. According to LMPD Major Brian Kuriger, LMPD officers responded to a call...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Monday morning around 3:20 a.m., LMPD says they responded to a body found in an alley near Rubel Park, in the 600 block of Barret Ave. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, and his body had been burned. The LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) arrested a security guard for their alleged involvement in a deadly shooting, a security firm in the area says situations like this one would seem to defy proper training protocol. "In a loss prevention setting, using a firearm as...
A 41-year-old Indiana man convicted of murdering and dismembering his ex-girlfriend before partially eating several of her internal organs is appealing his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Attorneys representing Joseph Oberhansley last week filed a brief with the Supreme Court of Indiana seeking to have...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends of a man who was shot in the head at Oxmoor Center is asking for answers. Octave Murego was found shot in the Oxmoor Center parking lot last month. Murego, who is currently being treated at UofL Hospital, was a member of South Central Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting at a Thornton's gas station in downtown Louisville police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the Thornton's on West Broadway, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said when officers arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — CORRECTION: The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a correction saying none of the shooting victims have died. Police said due to the chaotic nature of the scene, earlier reports indicated one individual had died. LMPD apologizes for the confusion. The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County and the family of two women killed nearly two weeks ago are still searching for answers. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to the shooting deaths of Katelyn Rayman and Kristin Longaker on Pitts Point Road last Monday. Bradley...
A security guard has been charged with murder in the killing of a man at a Thorntons gas station, Kentucky cops say. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, in downtown Louisville. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department found the victim with a gunshot wound in the gas station parking lot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The neighbors of Breonna Taylor said their civil case should take place outside of Louisville. In a new motion to change venue they say "it's entirely possible potential jurors are fatigued by the entire Breonna Taylor tragedy " and Taylor's "ghost haunts any legal proceeding in Louisville."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was found burned in a Phoenix Hill alley overnight. According to LMPD, officers were called to the 600 block of Barret Avenue near Rubel Park around 3:20 a.m. on Monday. Once there, they said they found a dead...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of motorcycle was killed in an overnight crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Grade Lane. Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation show the motorcycle was heading north on Grade Lane at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and ran into a fence.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police are investigating after an elderly man was struck by a stray bullet early Sunday morning. An LMPD spokesperson said the incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Chestnut Street. Police say the man, believed to be in his 80s,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A four-year-old girl and her mother were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Moore Court,...
Scott County-On 6-9-2022, Detective Paul Clute and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Scott County resulting in the arrest of Christopher Michael Caudill, 37 of Austin, Indiana. Illegal items for him to possess and drugs seized at the residence included modified AR-15 military style rifles, AR-15 rifle parts, a homemade silencer used to soften the noise from a fired weapon, approximately 1 ounce of Methamphetamine, and various machining tools used for modifying and/or making guns. During the several month joint investigation, officers were able to obtain Methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle, a silencer, and a handgun from Christopher Michael Caudill which led to the search and arrest warrants executed late last night. Christopher Michael Caudill was taken into custody by ATF Agents at the scene and transported to the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville where federal prisoners are held. Sheriff Goodin advised the following…“I am extremely pleased with the publics input…this investigation started with one (1) citizen providing a tip to a Scott County Sheriffs’ Deputy. The joint effort between the ATF and the Scott County Sheriffs’ Office resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine and illegal weapons and I want to thank the ATF for partnering with us”. Sheriff Goodin has stressed the importance of cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, whether they are federal, state, or local.
Comments / 1