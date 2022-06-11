ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We want to hear from people': DOJ gives insight into LMPD investigation

WHAS11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorneys with the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice visited with members of the community Friday at the weekly meeting of the “Bishops Table”, held by Bishop Dennis Lyons at Gospel Missionary Church. Lyons invited the two attorneys. The meeting...

WHAS11

LMPD: Waterfront Park shooting stemmed from fight over scooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields provided new details after a shooting near the Big Four Bridge that happened Saturday night. The shooting injured six young people, including one who Shields said is still in serious condition. Shields said the shooting stemmed from a...
Louisville, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Body found burned in alley near Rubel Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Monday morning around 3:20 a.m., LMPD says they responded to a body found in an alley near Rubel Park, in the 600 block of Barret Ave. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene, and his body had been burned. The LMPD...
Tammy Jo Blanton Murder: Joseph Oberhansley Appeals Sentence

A 41-year-old Indiana man convicted of murdering and dismembering his ex-girlfriend before partially eating several of her internal organs is appealing his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Attorneys representing Joseph Oberhansley last week filed a brief with the Supreme Court of Indiana seeking to have...
WHAS11

LMPD: Security guard arrested, deadly shooting at downtown Thornton's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting at a Thornton's gas station in downtown Louisville police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the Thornton's on West Broadway, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said when officers arrived,...
Wave 3

1 dead in overnight motorcycle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The operator of motorcycle was killed in an overnight crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Grade Lane. Louisville Metro police say their preliminary investigation show the motorcycle was heading north on Grade Lane at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and ran into a fence.
LMPD: Mother, 4-year-old daughter shot in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A four-year-old girl and her mother were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Moore Court,...
JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SCOTT COUNTY DEPUTIES AND AGENTS (ATF) LEADS TO ARREST OF SCOTT COUNTY RESIDENT

Scott County-On 6-9-2022, Detective Paul Clute and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Scott County resulting in the arrest of Christopher Michael Caudill, 37 of Austin, Indiana. Illegal items for him to possess and drugs seized at the residence included modified AR-15 military style rifles, AR-15 rifle parts, a homemade silencer used to soften the noise from a fired weapon, approximately 1 ounce of Methamphetamine, and various machining tools used for modifying and/or making guns. During the several month joint investigation, officers were able to obtain Methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle, a silencer, and a handgun from Christopher Michael Caudill which led to the search and arrest warrants executed late last night. Christopher Michael Caudill was taken into custody by ATF Agents at the scene and transported to the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville where federal prisoners are held. Sheriff Goodin advised the following…“I am extremely pleased with the publics input…this investigation started with one (1) citizen providing a tip to a Scott County Sheriffs’ Deputy. The joint effort between the ATF and the Scott County Sheriffs’ Office resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine and illegal weapons and I want to thank the ATF for partnering with us”. Sheriff Goodin has stressed the importance of cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, whether they are federal, state, or local.

Community Policy