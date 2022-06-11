Dixmont family loses home, pet in fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor area is dealing with an infestation of browntail moth caterpillars. James Britt with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the insects are nothing to panic about. He says browntail moths have been present in the state for more than a century...
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Canaan. Officials say 17-year-old Autumn Lily-Ann Guzzetta was last seen early Monday morning on Brown’s Corner Road. She was seen taking off on a blue bicycle.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Health Equity Alliance is reminding people of safe options available for discarding needles. There are several sharps boxes around the city of Bangor in places like Broad Street Park and Second Street Park. You can also visit their syringe exchanges in Ellsworth or Bangor...
(WABI) - Officials say they’ve dropped a theft charge against the brother of a man from Sullivan who’s been missing since February. Anson Snowdeal, 41, was last seen in Ellsworth on Feb. 9. Last month, his twin brother, Lincoln Snowdeal, was charged with stealing his brother’s tools.
FRANKFORT, Maine (WABI) - The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 23-year-old man from Searsport. It happened in Frankfort just before five Saturday evening. Deputies determined Mitchell Philbrook had been ejected from the bike after leaving the road while riding on Main Road...
PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - A Palermo man was killed this weekend after a crash in that town. It happened on the Plummer Road Sunday afternoon. Waldo County Deputies say the driver of the only vehicle involved, 57-year-old Louis Miller, failed to make a turn and left the road. The car...
CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - A 24-year-old man was rescued after falling 20 feet at Parks Pond Bluff in Clinton Saturday afternoon. Officials got the call at 3:20. Eddington and Holden Fire Departments, as well as Northern Light Ambulance were dispatched. The first unit was able to hike to him just...
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The time for store bought strawberries in Maine is officially on hold for the next few weeks. Found off Puddleduck Road in Corinth, RJ Hall’s Family Farm is gearing up. They say depending on the weather, you get between three and four weeks of picking.
According to WABI TV 5, the crash happened late in the afternoon on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Reports indicate that the crash happened at around 4:30 in the afternoon on Sunday on Waltham Road in Waltham, Maine. Police say that a motorcycle was travelling on Waltham Road when it entered...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial for a former Newport lawyer accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a client is underway in Bangor. In 2019, 74-year-old Dale Thistle pleaded not guilty to theft by misapplication. He’s out on bail but is unable to go back to Canada to live...
In an update from the Maine Department of Public Safety we have learned that the crash happened on Saturday (June 11th) NOT Friday (June 10th) Also, the rider has been identified as 67 year old Paul Rodrigue of Canaan. He was wearing a helmet at the time and the crash...
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Three people are charged in connection with a robbery Sunday at the Big Apple convenience store on Route 2 in Wilton. According to police, two men went into the store and demanded all of the cash. They indicated they had a weapon. A description of their...
According to the Sun Journal, a Maine woman was arrested on Sunday after she was reportedly clocked at 100 miles per hour on a busy Maine road. Police say a Bridgton woman was driving a Ford F-150 on Route 302 in Windham. Police then attempted to stop the woman, though she refused to pull over, continuing to drive the truck a high rates of speed through the heavily congested lakes region.
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People often think of Acadia National Park when they think of nature trails Downeast for getting outside and walking. But, there’s a trail that’s unique to Ellsworth that’s getting some much needed renovation this summer, and it’s right downtown. The Union Riverwalk...
A woman from Brewer died after a motorcycle crash late Sunday afternoon in Waltham, just above Ellsworth. Maine State Police say two people were on the motorcycle around 4:30 p.m. when it went out of control on a sharp curve and was struck by an oncoming pickup truck. Officials report 50-year old Melissa Hatch, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died from her injuries.
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Holden showed its appreciation for a familiar face with a surprise ceremony Wednesday night. Police Chief Chris Greeley was honored for his 19 years of service to the Department. State Representative Kevin O’Connell specifically highlighted several community outreach programs that began under Greeley’s...
We're hearing that a child has been airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a tractor at a residence on Jackman Way, (just off of Campground Road) in Livermore Falls, Maine. According to WMTW, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the child, that some reports indicate...
FRANKFORT and PALERMO — The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is investigating two crashes that killed two people in separate incidents.
