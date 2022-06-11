Dixmont family loses home, pet in fire

According to the Sun Journal, a Maine woman was arrested on Sunday after she was reportedly clocked at 100 miles per hour on a busy Maine road. Police say a Bridgton woman was driving a Ford F-150 on Route 302 in Windham. Police then attempted to stop the woman, though she refused to pull over, continuing to drive the truck a high rates of speed through the heavily congested lakes region.

BRIDGTON, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO