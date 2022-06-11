ISU announces 2022-23 Speaker Series

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University has released the lineup for the 2022-23 Speaker Series.

Two-time Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Nancy Kerrigan will open the series on Sept. 13, followed by Carol Anderson on Oct. 10. Anderson is a historian of African American history and an influential voice on civil and voting rights.

David W. Blight , Sterling Professor of History and Director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition at Yale University, will speak Nov. 29. Blight is the author of “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.”

The first speaker of 2023 will be Kenny Aronoff , dubbed by Rolling Stone Magazine as a Top 100 Greatest Drummer of All Time. Aronoff’s talk is on Jan. 24, 2023.

Roxane Gay , an author and cultural critic whose work focuses on feminism and social criticism, will speak on Feb. 1, 2023.

The Indiana State University Jamal Khashoggi Annual Address on Journalism and the Media will be delivered by Lawrence Wright , an author, screenwriter, playwright, and staff writer for The New Yorker magazine. Wright’s talk will be on March 22, 2023.

All Speaker Series events are at 7 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium. They are free and open to the public.

