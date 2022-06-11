ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ISU announces 2022-23 Speaker Series

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4XQ2_0g7QxW2u00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University has released the lineup for the 2022-23 Speaker Series.

Two-time Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Nancy Kerrigan will open the series on Sept. 13, followed by Carol Anderson on Oct. 10. Anderson is a historian of African American history and an influential voice on civil and voting rights.

David W. Blight , Sterling Professor of History and Director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition at Yale University, will speak Nov. 29. Blight is the author of “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.”

The first speaker of 2023 will be Kenny Aronoff , dubbed by Rolling Stone Magazine as a Top 100 Greatest Drummer of All Time. Aronoff’s talk is on Jan. 24, 2023.

Roxane Gay , an author and cultural critic whose work focuses on feminism and social criticism, will speak on Feb. 1, 2023.

The Indiana State University Jamal Khashoggi Annual Address on Journalism and the Media will be delivered by Lawrence Wright , an author, screenwriter, playwright, and staff writer for The New Yorker magazine. Wright’s talk will be on March 22, 2023.

All Speaker Series events are at 7 p.m. in Tilson Auditorium. They are free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Terre Haute, IN

Nicknamed the Queen City of the Wabash, Terre Haute is one of the biggest cities in Indiana's Wabash Valley. The name Terre Haute is actually French for "highland," as the city is located high above the Wabash River. Terre Haute is a favorite destination among tourists, especially students and those...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Richardson named 2022 Southwest Indiana Outstanding Preceptor

Southwest Indiana AHEC’s 2022 Outstanding Preceptor Award is presented to Dr. Jennifer Richardson, of JLR Family Practice in Jasper, Indiana. Richardson has been precepting Indiana University medical students during their third-year family medicine clerkships since 2016, and she typically precepts four to six students each academic year, according to Krista Kercher, Clinical Coordinator for Southwest Indiana AHEC.
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

American Pickers Make Stop in Vincennes

You may see some familiar sights on American Pickers this October. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, American Pickers currently airs on the History Channel and A & E Networks. The reality TV show has been on since 2010 and encompasses 23 seasons. It follows midwestern “pickers” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz who travel across America in search of rare artifacts and national treasures that they can buy and sell in their antique shops or put in their personal collections.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New exhibit at Red Skelton museum caps off festival

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Mark Kratzner remembers when he found out famous comedian Red Skelton was from Indiana. And it prompted him with a goal. “I wanted to find out who else [in Hollywood] was from Indiana.” That began Kratzner’s journey to curating an exhibit for the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy centered around Hoosiers […]
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Education
WLFI.com

More Purdue faculty share different opinions on Daniels' retirement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue faculty are speaking up about the university president's decision to step down, as well as about his replacement. As we've reported, President Mitch Daniels announced he was leaving the position at the end of this year. College of Engineering Dean and Executive Vice...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb issues Statement On Purdue University Leadership

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the announcement of President Mitch Daniels stepping down from Purdue University, Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued the following statement:. “My partner and friend, President Daniels, is part of a generation of proud Boilermakers who take small steps and turn them into giant leaps. Purdue University always has been a world-class institution with successful graduates spanning the globe, and Mitch has taken the university to even higher levels.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New Red Skelton statue is unveiled in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Red Skelton statue was unveiled in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes on Friday. The statue depicts a young Red Skelton as a paper boy during his upbringing in Vincennes. His widow, Lothian Skelton, said that she’s happy to see this statue in his hometown. “It’s his hometown […]
VINCENNES, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Purdue President Mitch Daniels to Retire at End of the Year

Mitch Daniels is stepping down as president of Purdue University at the end of the year according to the school’s Board of Trustees. Daniels became the 12th president of Purdue University in Jan. 2013, at the conclusion of his second term as Governor of the State of Indiana. Before he was Indiana’s governor, he served under President George W. Bush as the director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2001 to 2003.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Anderson
Person
Kenny Aronoff
Person
Lawrence Wright
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Nancy Kerrigan
Current Publishing

Carmel High School graduate enjoying Broadway role alongside famous couple

Eric Wiegand’s first Broadway show has certainly been memorable. The 2014 Carmel High School graduate has been appearing with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” at New York’s Hudson Theatre. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be lucky enough to...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Thousands celebrate Pride Month in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — After two years of virtual celebrations, the Indy Pride Festival was back Saturday and thousands of people came out to downtown Indianapolis to take part in the festivities. All the colors of the rainbow were represented at the festival, which is an event all about representation. "Pride...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue faculty reacts to Mitch Daniel' retirement decision

The trustee's simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise. Purdue faculty reacts to Mitch Daniels' retirement decision. The trustees' simultaneous announcement of Mitch Daniels' retirement and the naming of his successor caught many by surprise.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute July 4th fireworks details announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute will once again hold its Independence Day firework celebration at Fairbanks Park this year. Terre Haute Parks and Recreation have announced that in addition to the fireworks display, residents can enjoy glow products, food vendors, and live music Monday, July 4. Food Vendors will begin selling tasty treats […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Yale University#Figure Skating#College#African American#Rolling Stone Magazine#The New Yorker#Nexstar Media Inc
WHAS 11

PHOTOS: 2022 Indiana Pride Parade sights and celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Pride Parade was back in full force on Saturday after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Indianapolis to celebrate the return of one of Indy Pride's biggest events. The streets were an ocean of rainbow flags, sparkly outfits and larger-than-life smiles as businesses, organizations and other groups walked by and passed out goodies to the crowd.
WTHI

New Watermelon Business Challenge in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another fun festival is just around the corner. It’s almost time for the Watermelon Festival down in Knox County. Now the festival does not officially get underway until August 5 and 6 of this year, but there is an exciting opportunity that you can take advantage of now!
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Officers come together to support Special Olympics Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Officers from across the state gathered at Indiana State University to raise funds for the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games. Indiana State University Police Sergeant Jacquelyn Smith said the Summer Games started in Terre Haute. “The Summer Games started here in Terre Haute at ISU by a professor many years […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
14news.com

Former Princeton Mayor dies at 100

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Francisco native and former Princeton Mayor, William McConnell, has died. McConnell was a Navy Veteran who served in WWII. He was Princeton’s Mayor from 1960 to 1972. He also served Gibson County as a Councilman. His funeral is set for next Tuesday at 11 a.m....
WTWO/WAWV

Study ranks Indiana and Kentucky as boring; Illinois as a lot of fun

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – A new study from WalletHub will leave Hoosiers and Kentuckians uninspired. The study ranks the most fun states with Indiana landing in the bottom 20 and Kentucky in the bottom 10. Illinois ranked as the fifth most fun state. WalletHub compared the 50 states in the categories of entertainment and recreation, and […]
INDIANA STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

A new kidney for Carol

Carol Persohn needs a kidney transplant. The 69-year-old Dubois resident only recently began talking about her plight publicly. She reluctantly put a Facebook post up about her medical need this spring in hopes that someone may be moved to help. “I really struggled going public,” she explained. “I dreaded putting it on Facebook, but I know to get one, I’m going to have to do this.”
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman makes history at Salem Speedway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway. Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field. Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy