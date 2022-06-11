ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cain Velasquez appears in court

By Charles Clifford
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, a former MMA star accused of attempted murder appeared in court. Cain Velasquez is facing decades in prison for allegedly trying to kill a man accused of molesting a young girl.

On Friday morning, Cain Velasquez, who is facing attempted murder charges,  appeared in a Santa Clara County courtroom.  He was expected to enter a plea, but the case was continued for the third time.

Prosecutors say that back on Feb. 28th Cain tried to kill this man, Harry Goularte.

he is accused of sexually molesting a four-year-old girl who is related to Cain.

Cain allegedly pursued Goularte in a high-speed car chase along Highway 101 and then attempted to shoot him with a handgun, wounding another man in the process.

Cain was arrested without incident on the same day.  He has so far been denied bail.

Man sent chilling message before killing ex-girlfriend, police say

Outside the courtroom on Friday, Cain’s attorney Mark Geragos said the case was continued because they are trying to gather more details.

Defense attorney Mark Geragos told KRON4 “we have asked for discovery of the other case. We believe there are other victims. I know it’s a delicate situation, but if there are other victims there, we want them to come forward.”

A core group of Cain’s supporters has appeared at every court date. Erica Trinchero believes he has been wrongfully accused and should be set free.

“I want to believe in our legal system,” she said. “I want to believe that the lawyers and the DA are doing this the way they should. There is a lot they will discover. I believe the truth will be revealed and Cain will be vindicated.”

Meanwhile, Harry Goularte remains out of custody as he awaits trial on charges of lewd acts with a minor child. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

