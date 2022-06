Buffalo, like many US cities, was built by immigrants. Today the city retains its position as a safe haven for foreign-born Americans and those seeking refuge. Many of the Queen City’s signature dishes and food traditions stem from the influence of Buffalo’s first-wave immigrants. In the 1840s, the Irish arrived seeking relief from famine. Soon came Germans and Polish Jews who were followed by a surge of Ashkenazi Jews from Eastern Europe. Over the last few decades of the 19th century, the city was teeming with newly settled Poles and Italians seeking independence, freedom, and a better life.

