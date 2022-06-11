Woman injured in shooting on Paul Revere Dr in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Friday evening.

Police say they got the call for a gunshot wound incident around 9:19 p.m. near the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

